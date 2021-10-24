Redshirt Tracker: Post-Colorado
A look at who can still redshirt in the aftermath of Cal's 26-3 win over Colorado.
Super Seniors
Over the Four Game Limit
Elijah Hicks - 7 games played
Marqez Bimage - 7 games played
Trevon Clark - 7 games played
Under the Four Game Limit
Nico Ramos - 0 games played
Ryan Glover - 0 games played
Hicks, Bimage and Clark all played, with Hicks starting and having one of his top performances, with 6 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, a sack and an interception. Notably Bimage does have an extra year of eligibility, if he chooses to use it moving forward.
Seniors
Over the Four Game Limit
Nikko Remigio - 7 games played
Christopher Brooks - 7 games played
Jamieson Sheahan - 7 games played
Under the Four Game Limit
Sami Nazzal - 0 games played
Aaron Maldonado - 0 games played
Remigio, Brooks and Sheahan all played for the Bears in the win, and all three have the ability to return next year with the Covid year of eligibility. Sheahan has said he will return for the Bears.
Juniors
Over the Four Game Limit
McKade Mettauer - 7 games played
Ray Woodie III - 6 games played
Braxten Croteau - 7 games played
Under The Four Game Limit
Christopher Abbes III - 0 games played
Mettauer and Croteau started, while Woodie saw time on defense late for the Bears, finishing with two tackles.
Sophomores
Over the Four Game Limit
Jeremiah Hunter - 7 games played
Justin Richard Baker - 6 games played
Aidan Lee - 7 games played
Collin Gamble - 7 games played
Chris Street - 7 games played
Damien Moore - 7 games played
Mo Iosefa - 7 games played
Jaedon Roberts - 7 games played
Ricky Correia - 6 games played
Ethan Saunders - 7 games played
Under the Four Game Limit
Tyson McWilliams - 0 games played
Zach Johnson - 0 games played
Dejuan Butler - 1 games played
Trey Paster - 4 games played
Isaiah Young - 2 games played
Ashton Stredick - 2 game played
Grant Daley - 0 games played
Ronan Donnelly - 0 games played
Jake Muller - 1 game played
Andy Alfieri - 0 games played
Colin Hamilton - 0 games played
Colin Moroney - 0 games played
Everett Johnson - 1 games played
Ender Aguilar - 0 games played
Mason Mangum - 1 game played
Carter Lynch - 0 games played
Tommy Christakos - 4 games played
Evan McLurkin - 0 games played
Of this group, Moore, Gamble, Paster, and Iosefa started, while Hunter, Lee, Street, Roberts, Correia, Saunders, Everett Johnson, Ashton Stredick, and Dejuan Butler all showed up in the participation sheet for the Bears.
Freshmen
Over the Four Game Limit
Lu-Magia Hearns III - 6 games played
Femi Oladejo - 6 games played
Keleki Latu - 7 games played
Under the Four Game Limit
Mavin Anderson - 1 game played
Akili Calhoun - 0 games played
Derek Wilkins - 0 games played
Kai Millner - 0 games played
Blake DeBisschop - 0 games played
J. Michael Sturdivant - 0 games played
Fatu Iosefa - 0 games played
Kaleb Higgins - 0 games played
Hunter Barth - 0 games played
Jeffrey Johnson - 0 games played
Trond Grizzell - 0 games played
Nate Rutchena - 3 games played
McKyle So'oto - 0 games played
Jake Arguello - 0 games played
Ieremia Ieremia - 0 games played
Ryan Lange - 0 games played
Bastian Swinney - 0 games played
Jermaine Terry II - 4 games played
Myles Williams - 0 games played
Hearns was back in the lineup for the Bears, while Oladejo, Latu, Rutchena and Terry all played. Latu and Terry both had their first career receptions, with Latu's going for a 24 yard touchdown.
Out for the Year, Will Redshirt
OLB Patrick Hisatake
OLB Kaleb Elarms-Orr
OL Dylan Jemtegaard
DL Stanley McKenzie - 4 games played