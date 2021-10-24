 Cal Football: Redshirt Tracker, Post-Colorado
football

Redshirt Tracker: Post-Colorado

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
Publisher
@tracetravers3
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

A look at who can still redshirt in the aftermath of Cal's 26-3 win over Colorado.

Super Seniors

Over the Four Game Limit

Elijah Hicks - 7 games played

Marqez Bimage - 7 games played

Trevon Clark - 7 games played

Under the Four Game Limit

Nico Ramos - 0 games played

Ryan Glover - 0 games played

Hicks, Bimage and Clark all played, with Hicks starting and having one of his top performances, with 6 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, a sack and an interception. Notably Bimage does have an extra year of eligibility, if he chooses to use it moving forward.

Seniors

Over the Four Game Limit

Nikko Remigio - 7 games played

Christopher Brooks - 7 games played

Jamieson Sheahan - 7 games played

Under the Four Game Limit

Sami Nazzal - 0 games played

Aaron Maldonado - 0 games played

Remigio, Brooks and Sheahan all played for the Bears in the win, and all three have the ability to return next year with the Covid year of eligibility. Sheahan has said he will return for the Bears.

Juniors

Over the Four Game Limit

McKade Mettauer - 7 games played

Ray Woodie III - 6 games played

Braxten Croteau - 7 games played

Under The Four Game Limit

Christopher Abbes III - 0 games played

Mettauer and Croteau started, while Woodie saw time on defense late for the Bears, finishing with two tackles.

Sophomores

Over the Four Game Limit

Jeremiah Hunter - 7 games played

Justin Richard Baker - 6 games played

Aidan Lee - 7 games played

Collin Gamble - 7 games played

Chris Street - 7 games played

Damien Moore - 7 games played

Mo Iosefa - 7 games played

Jaedon Roberts - 7 games played

Ricky Correia - 6 games played

Ethan Saunders - 7 games played

Under the Four Game Limit

Tyson McWilliams - 0 games played

Zach Johnson - 0 games played

Dejuan Butler - 1 games played

Trey Paster - 4 games played

Isaiah Young - 2 games played

Ashton Stredick - 2 game played

Grant Daley - 0 games played

Ronan Donnelly - 0 games played

Jake Muller - 1 game played

Andy Alfieri - 0 games played

Colin Hamilton - 0 games played

Colin Moroney - 0 games played

Everett Johnson - 1 games played

Ender Aguilar - 0 games played

Mason Mangum - 1 game played

Carter Lynch - 0 games played

Tommy Christakos - 4 games played

Evan McLurkin - 0 games played

Of this group, Moore, Gamble, Paster, and Iosefa started, while Hunter, Lee, Street, Roberts, Correia, Saunders, Everett Johnson, Ashton Stredick, and Dejuan Butler all showed up in the participation sheet for the Bears.

Freshmen

Over the Four Game Limit

Lu-Magia Hearns III - 6 games played

Femi Oladejo - 6 games played

Keleki Latu - 7 games played

Under the Four Game Limit

Mavin Anderson - 1 game played

Akili Calhoun - 0 games played

Derek Wilkins - 0 games played

Kai Millner - 0 games played

Blake DeBisschop - 0 games played

J. Michael Sturdivant - 0 games played

Fatu Iosefa - 0 games played

Kaleb Higgins - 0 games played

Hunter Barth - 0 games played

Jeffrey Johnson - 0 games played

Trond Grizzell - 0 games played

Nate Rutchena - 3 games played

McKyle So'oto - 0 games played

Jake Arguello - 0 games played

Ieremia Ieremia - 0 games played

Ryan Lange - 0 games played

Bastian Swinney - 0 games played

Jermaine Terry II - 4 games played

Myles Williams - 0 games played

Hearns was back in the lineup for the Bears, while Oladejo, Latu, Rutchena and Terry all played. Latu and Terry both had their first career receptions, with Latu's going for a 24 yard touchdown.

Out for the Year, Will Redshirt

OLB Patrick Hisatake

OLB Kaleb Elarms-Orr

OL Dylan Jemtegaard

DL Stanley McKenzie - 4 games played

