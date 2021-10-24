Redshirt Tracker: Post-Colorado

A look at who can still redshirt in the aftermath of Cal's 26-3 win over Colorado.

Super Seniors

Over the Four Game Limit Elijah Hicks - 7 games played Marqez Bimage - 7 games played Trevon Clark - 7 games played Under the Four Game Limit Nico Ramos - 0 games played Ryan Glover - 0 games played Hicks, Bimage and Clark all played, with Hicks starting and having one of his top performances, with 6 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, a sack and an interception. Notably Bimage does have an extra year of eligibility, if he chooses to use it moving forward.

Seniors

Over the Four Game Limit Nikko Remigio - 7 games played Christopher Brooks - 7 games played Jamieson Sheahan - 7 games played Under the Four Game Limit Sami Nazzal - 0 games played Aaron Maldonado - 0 games played Remigio, Brooks and Sheahan all played for the Bears in the win, and all three have the ability to return next year with the Covid year of eligibility. Sheahan has said he will return for the Bears.

Juniors

Over the Four Game Limit McKade Mettauer - 7 games played Ray Woodie III - 6 games played Braxten Croteau - 7 games played Under The Four Game Limit Christopher Abbes III - 0 games played Mettauer and Croteau started, while Woodie saw time on defense late for the Bears, finishing with two tackles.

Sophomores

Over the Four Game Limit Jeremiah Hunter - 7 games played Justin Richard Baker - 6 games played Aidan Lee - 7 games played Collin Gamble - 7 games played Chris Street - 7 games played Damien Moore - 7 games played Mo Iosefa - 7 games played Jaedon Roberts - 7 games played Ricky Correia - 6 games played Ethan Saunders - 7 games played Under the Four Game Limit Tyson McWilliams - 0 games played Zach Johnson - 0 games played Dejuan Butler - 1 games played Trey Paster - 4 games played Isaiah Young - 2 games played Ashton Stredick - 2 game played Grant Daley - 0 games played Ronan Donnelly - 0 games played Jake Muller - 1 game played Andy Alfieri - 0 games played Colin Hamilton - 0 games played Colin Moroney - 0 games played Everett Johnson - 1 games played Ender Aguilar - 0 games played Mason Mangum - 1 game played Carter Lynch - 0 games played Tommy Christakos - 4 games played Evan McLurkin - 0 games played Of this group, Moore, Gamble, Paster, and Iosefa started, while Hunter, Lee, Street, Roberts, Correia, Saunders, Everett Johnson, Ashton Stredick, and Dejuan Butler all showed up in the participation sheet for the Bears.

Freshmen

Over the Four Game Limit Lu-Magia Hearns III - 6 games played Femi Oladejo - 6 games played Keleki Latu - 7 games played Under the Four Game Limit Mavin Anderson - 1 game played Akili Calhoun - 0 games played Derek Wilkins - 0 games played Kai Millner - 0 games played Blake DeBisschop - 0 games played J. Michael Sturdivant - 0 games played Fatu Iosefa - 0 games played Kaleb Higgins - 0 games played Hunter Barth - 0 games played Jeffrey Johnson - 0 games played Trond Grizzell - 0 games played Nate Rutchena - 3 games played McKyle So'oto - 0 games played Jake Arguello - 0 games played Ieremia Ieremia - 0 games played Ryan Lange - 0 games played Bastian Swinney - 0 games played Jermaine Terry II - 4 games played Myles Williams - 0 games played Hearns was back in the lineup for the Bears, while Oladejo, Latu, Rutchena and Terry all played. Latu and Terry both had their first career receptions, with Latu's going for a 24 yard touchdown.

Out for the Year, Will Redshirt