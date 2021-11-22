Redshirt Tracker: Post-Big Game 2021

A handful of players saw action against Stanford Saturday night, and we're running through who can still redshirt among them.

Hicks, Bimage and Clark all got the start for the Bears, with Clark recording the longest reception in Big Game history with an 84 yard catch and run touchdown.

Over the Four Game Limit

Nikko Remigio - 9 games played

Christopher Brooks - 10 games played

Jamieson Sheahan - 10 games played

Under the Four Game Limit

Sami Nazzal - 0 games played

Aaron Maldonado - 2 games played

The trio of Remigio, Brooks and Sheahan all played as well, with Brooks rushing for over 100 yards for the first time since the Redbox Bowl in 2019. Sheahan only punted once, but saw action on 7 PAT/FG attempts, while Remigio had 3 receptions, along with a 27 yard reverse to set up Cal's fourth touchdown.

Maldonado also made an appearance for the Bears in the final minutes, and just like 2019's Big Game, Maldonado was in on the final tackle.