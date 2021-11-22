Redshirt Tracker: Post-Big Game 2021
A handful of players saw action against Stanford Saturday night, and we're running through who can still redshirt among them.
Super Seniors
Elijah Hicks - 10 games played
Marqez Bimage - 10 games played
Trevon Clark - 10 games played
Under the Four Game Limit
Nico Ramos - 0 games played
Ryan Glover - 1 game played
Hicks, Bimage and Clark all got the start for the Bears, with Clark recording the longest reception in Big Game history with an 84 yard catch and run touchdown.
Seniors
Over the Four Game Limit
Nikko Remigio - 9 games played
Christopher Brooks - 10 games played
Jamieson Sheahan - 10 games played
Under the Four Game Limit
Sami Nazzal - 0 games played
Aaron Maldonado - 2 games played
The trio of Remigio, Brooks and Sheahan all played as well, with Brooks rushing for over 100 yards for the first time since the Redbox Bowl in 2019. Sheahan only punted once, but saw action on 7 PAT/FG attempts, while Remigio had 3 receptions, along with a 27 yard reverse to set up Cal's fourth touchdown.
Maldonado also made an appearance for the Bears in the final minutes, and just like 2019's Big Game, Maldonado was in on the final tackle.
Juniors
Over the Four Game Limit
McKade Mettauer - 10 games played
Ray Woodie III - 9 games played
Braxten Croteau - 10 games played
Under The Four Game Limit
Christopher Abbes III - 0 games played
Mettauer started after being cleared to play right before the game, making a huge impact for the Bears, while Woodie and Croteau both subbed in on defense.
Sophomores
Jeremiah Hunter - 8 games played
Justin Richard Baker - 9 games played
Aidan Lee - 9 games played
Collin Gamble - 9 games played
Chris Street - 8 games played
Damien Moore - 10 games played
Mo Iosefa - 8 games played
Jaedon Roberts - 9 games played
Ricky Correia - 8 games played
Ethan Saunders - 10 games played
Trey Paster - 6 games played
Tommy Christakos - 6 games played
Isaiah Young - 5 games played
Under the Four Game Limit
Tyson McWilliams - 0 games played
Zach Johnson - 0 games played
Dejuan Butler - 1 games played
Ashton Stredick - 4 games played
Grant Daley - 0 games played
Ronan Donnelly - 0 games played
Jake Muller - 1 game played
Andy Alfieri - 1 games played
Colin Hamilton - 0 games played
Colin Moroney - 0 games played
Everett Johnson - 4 games played
Ender Aguilar - 0 games played
Mason Mangum - 1 game played
Carter Lynch - 0 games played
Evan McLurkin - 0 games played
A number of guys made appearances, as Isaiah Young moved past the four-game mark by starting for the second week in a row. Mo Iosefa and Damien Moore also got starts, while Everett Johnson has come up to the four game mark. Chris Street also scored his first career rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Freshmen
Lu-Magia Hearns III - 9 games played
Femi Oladejo - 7 games played
Keleki Latu - 9 games played
Jermaine Terry II - 6 games played
Nate Rutchena - 6 games played
Under the Four Game Limit
Mavin Anderson - 1 game played
Akili Calhoun - 1 games played
Derek Wilkins - 2 games played
Kai Millner - 0 games played
Blake DeBisschop - 0 games played
J. Michael Sturdivant - 2 games played
Fatu Iosefa - 0 games played
Kaleb Higgins - 1 games played
Hunter Barth - 2 game played
Jeffrey Johnson - 0 games played
Trond Grizzell - 0 games played
McKyle So'oto - 1 games played
Jake Arguello - 0 games played
Ieremia Ieremia - 0 games played
Ryan Lange - 0 games played
Bastian Swinney - 1 games played
Myles Williams - 0 games played
Lu-Magia Hearns, starting his frist career Big Game, had his first career interception as well as four pass breakups. Rutchena also started for the Bears, leading the team in tackles, while Terry, Latu, Higgins, Barth, Wilkins, and Sturdivant all made appearances.
Out for the Year
OLB Patrick Hisatake
OLB Kaleb Elarms-Orr
OL Dylan Jemtegaard
DL Brett Johnson
DL Stanley McKenzie - 4 games played