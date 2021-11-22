 Cal Football Redshirt Tracker: Post-Big Game 2021
Redshirt Tracker: Post-Big Game 2021

A handful of players saw action against Stanford Saturday night, and we're running through who can still redshirt among them.

Super Seniors

Elijah Hicks - 10 games played

Marqez Bimage - 10 games played

Trevon Clark - 10 games played

Under the Four Game Limit

Nico Ramos - 0 games played

Ryan Glover - 1 game played

Hicks, Bimage and Clark all got the start for the Bears, with Clark recording the longest reception in Big Game history with an 84 yard catch and run touchdown.

Seniors

Over the Four Game Limit

Nikko Remigio - 9 games played

Christopher Brooks - 10 games played

Jamieson Sheahan - 10 games played

Under the Four Game Limit

Sami Nazzal - 0 games played

Aaron Maldonado - 2 games played

The trio of Remigio, Brooks and Sheahan all played as well, with Brooks rushing for over 100 yards for the first time since the Redbox Bowl in 2019. Sheahan only punted once, but saw action on 7 PAT/FG attempts, while Remigio had 3 receptions, along with a 27 yard reverse to set up Cal's fourth touchdown.

Maldonado also made an appearance for the Bears in the final minutes, and just like 2019's Big Game, Maldonado was in on the final tackle.

Juniors

Over the Four Game Limit

McKade Mettauer - 10 games played

Ray Woodie III - 9 games played

Braxten Croteau - 10 games played

Under The Four Game Limit

Christopher Abbes III - 0 games played

Mettauer started after being cleared to play right before the game, making a huge impact for the Bears, while Woodie and Croteau both subbed in on defense.

Sophomores

Jeremiah Hunter - 8 games played

Justin Richard Baker - 9 games played

Aidan Lee - 9 games played

Collin Gamble - 9 games played

Chris Street - 8 games played

Damien Moore - 10 games played

Mo Iosefa - 8 games played

Jaedon Roberts - 9 games played

Ricky Correia - 8 games played

Ethan Saunders - 10 games played

Trey Paster - 6 games played

Tommy Christakos - 6 games played

Isaiah Young - 5 games played

Under the Four Game Limit

Tyson McWilliams - 0 games played

Zach Johnson - 0 games played

Dejuan Butler - 1 games played

Ashton Stredick - 4 games played

Grant Daley - 0 games played

Ronan Donnelly - 0 games played

Jake Muller - 1 game played

Andy Alfieri - 1 games played

Colin Hamilton - 0 games played

Colin Moroney - 0 games played

Everett Johnson - 4 games played

Ender Aguilar - 0 games played

Mason Mangum - 1 game played

Carter Lynch - 0 games played

Evan McLurkin - 0 games played

A number of guys made appearances, as Isaiah Young moved past the four-game mark by starting for the second week in a row. Mo Iosefa and Damien Moore also got starts, while Everett Johnson has come up to the four game mark. Chris Street also scored his first career rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Freshmen

Lu-Magia Hearns III - 9 games played

Femi Oladejo - 7 games played

Keleki Latu - 9 games played

Jermaine Terry II - 6 games played

Nate Rutchena - 6 games played

Under the Four Game Limit

Mavin Anderson - 1 game played

Akili Calhoun - 1 games played

Derek Wilkins - 2 games played

Kai Millner - 0 games played

Blake DeBisschop - 0 games played

J. Michael Sturdivant - 2 games played

Fatu Iosefa - 0 games played

Kaleb Higgins - 1 games played

Hunter Barth - 2 game played

Jeffrey Johnson - 0 games played

Trond Grizzell - 0 games played

McKyle So'oto - 1 games played

Jake Arguello - 0 games played

Ieremia Ieremia - 0 games played

Ryan Lange - 0 games played

Bastian Swinney - 1 games played

Myles Williams - 0 games played

Lu-Magia Hearns, starting his frist career Big Game, had his first career interception as well as four pass breakups. Rutchena also started for the Bears, leading the team in tackles, while Terry, Latu, Higgins, Barth, Wilkins, and Sturdivant all made appearances.

Out for the Year

OLB Patrick Hisatake

OLB Kaleb Elarms-Orr

OL Dylan Jemtegaard

DL Brett Johnson

DL Stanley McKenzie - 4 games played

