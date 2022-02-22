Things are soon about to pick up again on the recruiting front. February marks the latest dead period meaning college coaches have to do their recruiting from the office after getting an opportunity to hit the road during the month of January. Cal's coaching staff was active throughout the last contact period hitting up high school campuses across the country eventually leading to a wave of new offers.

There will be more offers to come and more evaluation as well once the spring recruiting period begins in April. Beginning March 1, college programs can again welcome prospects on campus and many programs are targeting the first weekend of the month as the time to invite numerous recruits in the upcoming classes out for visits.

Cal is set to host a number of prospects on campus next month, and the process is again beginning to heat up with the Bears after picking up an early commitment from four-star safety RJ Jones earlier in the month.

Here is a roundup of some recruiting news involving several Cal recruiting targets in the 2023 class.