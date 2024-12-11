Receivers coach Burl Toler III announces departure from Cal

After seven seasons in his second stint at Cal, receivers coach Burl Toler III is leaving the Bears. The Cal alum and Berkeley native announced the news himself shortly after head coach Justin Wilcox met with reporters Wednesday afternoon to look ahead to the LA Bowl.

Toler has been with the program on staff in some fashion across 10 seasons following his playing career with the Bears. The last six seasons he has spent as the receivers coach in Berkeley as he built the unit into a solid group with a number of top-producing pass catchers in the Pac-12 and now ACC.

His latest stint began in 2018 when he took over as the running backs coach in Justin Wilcox's second season at Cal. A year later Toler moved over to his more natural position coaching the receiver group.

"My journey with Cal has been a dream," Toler wrote in a message posted to X. "Growing up in Memorial Stadium, scoring touchdowns for The Golden Bears, graduating from UC Berkeley, and coaching here for 10 years-all while following in my parents' footsteps-has been an honor. My son BT IV was born the day I signed my contract to come back home, and Cal will always hold a special place in my heart. I am beyond thankful for it all. Moving on is bittersweet, but the memories will last forever, and new opportunities await."