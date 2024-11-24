Recap: Cal survives scare from Sacramento State in 6-point win

Sacramento State entered Sunday's matchup at Cal having only one win this season, against NAIA program Cal Maritime. You wouldn't had guessed that when looking up at the scoreboard at Haas Pavilion during the second half.
The Bears found themselves in a battle with the Hornets in the second game of the Cal Classic as they continue to work through being shorthanded.
Sacramento State took 47-45 lead with 15:09 to play following a 7-2 run before Mark Madsen's team began to assert itself once again. The Bears hit back-to-back 3-pointers from Rytis Petraitis and Jeremiah Wilkinson sparking a 10-2 run as Cal regained the lead that it would never again relinquish in what ended as an 83-77 victory.
"Their record doesn't quite reflect it right now, but that is a very, very good team," Madsen said of the Hornets in his postgame press conference. " ... They played incredibly well. That's a good team, and we're fortunate to win tonight because they pushed us to the limit."
Madsen noted that he had to take a timeout when the Hornets took a lead in the second half because the Bears were going outside of their game plan as Sacramento State made its run to get out in front.
Cal was without starting point guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. plus DJ Campbell and BJ Omot, all of whom have started games for the Bears this season, but Madsen continued to find answers on his bench in Sunday's game.
In all, Cal was able to receive contributions from eight players in the win over the Hornets, and the Bears had 25 points come from their bench.
"Yes, we are down three starters," Madsen said. "Yes, they are absolutely very key players, and they've been in situations like that before. What we've kind of said as a staff, and what I believe is these injuries — even though most of them are day to day — you could look at this and say this is really hurtful to the team.
"I think it will benefit our team, because we believe in strength in numbers. We have a deep roster, and we can play 11 or 12 guys, but everyone has sacrificed to make every effort to win. Now you have players getting experience in tough situations."
Among the new faces to contribute Sunday was that of Washington State transfer Spencer Mahoney who ended up redshirting during his time with the Cougars but has suddenly been called into action five games into the season at Cal because of the injuries the team is dealing with right now.
Though he didn't stuff the stat sheet Sunday, Mahoney made the most of his 13 minutes with 7 points and 5 rebounds for the Bears.
"Well the coaches always talk about strength in numbers, so that's just been our mantra," Mahoney said. "It was just next man up, so I just always had that next man up mentality to just get in there and do what I do. Rebound, defend, shoot the ball."
Much like he did earlier in the week during his breakout performance, freshman guard Jeremiah Wilkinson provided a major spark off the bench for the Bears in Sunday's game.
He scored 16 points, finishing behind only leading scorer Andrej Stojakovic who had 20 points in the victory, to go with 2 rebounds and 2 assists in 27 minutes Sunday.
"Really it's just trying to take advantage of the opportunity," Wilkinson said. "Obviously, I feel like I'm good enough to make all these plays. I know I have few opportunities that I need to really show what I can do, and as many games as I have I'm gonna give it my all every time."
Cal felt like it had a comfortable lead midway through the half, but the Hornets simply wouldn't go away. Eventually, some defensive lapses and strong offense by Sacramento State, allowed it to trim the Cal lead from 15 down to 5, 80-75, with 28 seconds to play.
Wilkinson made two free throws down the stretch while Joshua Ola-Joseph closed the game with another free throw to secure the victory.
That the Bears allowed the Hornets to close a double-digit lead on a couple different occasions is something Madsen knows his team has to continue to work on as it heads into the final game of the Cal Classic Wednesday against Mercyhurst.
However, it isn't something he's planning on having his team dwell on moving ahead.
"Basketball is a game of runs," Madsen said. "It's a game of momentum. ... Basketball can sway back and forth as a player, as a coach, and the main thing I believe in is be consistent and always keep working no matter what happens, no matter what obstacle you hit you're gonna be able to surpass it."
Cal was again paced by Stojakovic who scored at least 20 points for the third consecutive game Sunday. The sophomore hit 4 of his 10 shots from the field but thrived mostly from the free-throw line as he consistently attacked the Sacramento State defense.
Stojakovic hit 11 free throws on 15 attempts in Sunday's win and tacked on 4 rebounds and 3 assists for the Bears.
Rytis Petraitis (13 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds), Ola-Joseph (10 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists) and Mady Sissoko (10 points, 4 rebounds) all finished in double figures for the Bears as well.
Cal has now opened the season at 5-1 for the first time since 2016-17.