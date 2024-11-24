Recap: Cal survives scare from Sacramento State in 6-point win

Sacramento State entered Sunday's matchup at Cal having only one win this season, against NAIA program Cal Maritime. You wouldn't had guessed that when looking up at the scoreboard at Haas Pavilion during the second half.

The Bears found themselves in a battle with the Hornets in the second game of the Cal Classic as they continue to work through being shorthanded.

Sacramento State took 47-45 lead with 15:09 to play following a 7-2 run before Mark Madsen's team began to assert itself once again. The Bears hit back-to-back 3-pointers from Rytis Petraitis and Jeremiah Wilkinson sparking a 10-2 run as Cal regained the lead that it would never again relinquish in what ended as an 83-77 victory.

"Their record doesn't quite reflect it right now, but that is a very, very good team," Madsen said of the Hornets in his postgame press conference. " ... They played incredibly well. That's a good team, and we're fortunate to win tonight because they pushed us to the limit."



Madsen noted that he had to take a timeout when the Hornets took a lead in the second half because the Bears were going outside of their game plan as Sacramento State made its run to get out in front.

Cal was without starting point guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. plus DJ Campbell and BJ Omot, all of whom have started games for the Bears this season, but Madsen continued to find answers on his bench in Sunday's game.

In all, Cal was able to receive contributions from eight players in the win over the Hornets, and the Bears had 25 points come from their bench.

"Yes, we are down three starters," Madsen said. "Yes, they are absolutely very key players, and they've been in situations like that before. What we've kind of said as a staff, and what I believe is these injuries — even though most of them are day to day — you could look at this and say this is really hurtful to the team.

"I think it will benefit our team, because we believe in strength in numbers. We have a deep roster, and we can play 11 or 12 guys, but everyone has sacrificed to make every effort to win. Now you have players getting experience in tough situations."