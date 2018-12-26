Recap: Cal's Offense Makes Turnovers in 10-7 Cheez-It Bowl Loss
PHOENIX, AZ - Chase Field played host to an offensive explosion the last time Cal found its way to the home of the Diamondbacks. This year, it was the opposite.
Six combined turnovers in the first half alone. Nine total. All interceptions, as Cal fell to TCU in the Cheez-It Bowl by a final of 10-7 in OT
It wasn't entirely unexpected entering this game, both defenses had a ton of success throughout the year, but Cal's defense helped strike first to take an early lead. Jaylinn Hawkins had his first of three interceptions, a diving number that saw the TCU receiver not even look back.
Takers, take. #EarnIt pic.twitter.com/zJd4VefkeU— Cal Football (@CalFootball) December 27, 2018
Following a Kanawai Noa diving reception for 30 yards, which saw the junior receiver come off the field hobbled for a later return, Chase Garbers followed Malik McMorris on a read play for a 4 yard score. That would end up being the only score of the half.
QB Keeper. @chase_garbers3 puts the Bears in front! pic.twitter.com/GH78pjbaTO— Cal Football (@CalFootball) December 27, 2018
After a TCU punt, Garbers had the Bears driving, with a boot pass to McCallan Castles among the highlights, but the redshirt freshman made an egregious mistake, not putting enough gas on a throw, and Julius Lewis had a pick. What happened next was one of the strangest plays you'll ever see.
It started as a double pass for TCU, meant to be a screen for Muehlstein, but it turned into an illegal double pass, as Muehlstein threw it again, and Hawkins came down with it and returned it to the 17.
Hawkins ✖️2⃣ pic.twitter.com/WAw52Ndees— Cal Football (@CalFootball) December 27, 2018
It wouldn't be a Cal game if a drive didn't stall inside the redzone, and Garbers again made a wrong read, keeping on an RPO and missing that the safety didn't move on the pass to Ways, and TCU had their second INT.
Two plays later, Cal struck back, as Jordan Kunaszyk jumped in front of a pass on the roll-out. It turned into nothing, as Cal and TCU traded possessions. The Bears had a chance near the end of the half, but Garbers floated a pass to Noa, which again got picked, this one by Jeff Gladney.
That ended the first half at 7-0 Cal.
The second half started off differently, with TCU starting to get a bit of traction in the run game, but the Horned Frogs couldn't get anything until the end of the 3rd quarter. While the Bears tried for a spark with Chase Forrest in and Chris Brown getting some reps, it didn't lead to points. A 58 yard punt return by Jalen Reagor led to a TCU rushing TD to tie it at 7-7 at the end of the 3rd.
That's when everything got that much weirder. Or at least more stagnant. Nope, weirder. Neither offense could manage any points, as Chase Forrest became the latest interception victim and TCU missed a kick that could've ended the game entirely. To overtime it went, while TCU had been wearing down the Cal defense with some strong running, to the tune of 262 yards on the ground. Fitting, Chase Forrest threw another INT, which Jake Curhan tracked down before it could be pick sixed. Sewo Olunlua had a couple nice runs to get into position, and Jonathan Song nailed a 27 yard FG to mercifully end an ugly game.
Cal falls to 7-6 on the year.
Final Stats pic.twitter.com/1UcuPl2qvl— Cal Rivals (@CalRivals) December 27, 2018