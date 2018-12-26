PHOENIX, AZ - Chase Field played host to an offensive explosion the last time Cal found its way to the home of the Diamondbacks. This year, it was the opposite. Six combined turnovers in the first half alone. Nine total. All interceptions, as Cal fell to TCU in the Cheez-It Bowl by a final of 10-7 in OT It wasn't entirely unexpected entering this game, both defenses had a ton of success throughout the year, but Cal's defense helped strike first to take an early lead. Jaylinn Hawkins had his first of three interceptions, a diving number that saw the TCU receiver not even look back.

Following a Kanawai Noa diving reception for 30 yards, which saw the junior receiver come off the field hobbled for a later return, Chase Garbers followed Malik McMorris on a read play for a 4 yard score. That would end up being the only score of the half.

After a TCU punt, Garbers had the Bears driving, with a boot pass to McCallan Castles among the highlights, but the redshirt freshman made an egregious mistake, not putting enough gas on a throw, and Julius Lewis had a pick. What happened next was one of the strangest plays you'll ever see. It started as a double pass for TCU, meant to be a screen for Muehlstein, but it turned into an illegal double pass, as Muehlstein threw it again, and Hawkins came down with it and returned it to the 17.