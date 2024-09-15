Recap: Cal runs away with win over SDSU to remain unbeaten

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox cautioned throughout the week that his team could not rest on its laurels after earning a big victory last Saturday against Auburn on the road. The Bears were feeling good after going into SEC country and earning a win, but Wilcox has had teams in that position before.
Often, it has led to a letdown.
That almost felt like it would be the case Saturday night as the Bears returned home to California Memorial Stadium to face San Diego State.
Cal led just 7-3 at halftime as the Bears looked flat at times and struggled to find any kind of offensive rhythm.
It took just one drive into the third quarter for the Bears to build some separation thanks to a nice showing from the rushing attack to pave the way in a 31-10 victory.
That 7-yard rushing touchdown from Kadarius Calloway that put the Bears up 14-3 early in the second half was set up by a 57-yard run from Jaivian Thomas on a big night for the running back group with Jaydn Ott held out Saturday night.
The Bears (3-0) finished with 275 rushing despite missing their star running back.
Cal looked a little sluggish to open the game with two three-and-outs on its first two drives, but Fernando Mendoza was able to get the Bears on the scoreboard with an 8-yard rushing touchdown late in the first quarter to give his team a 7-3 lead.
It turned into anything but a shootout the rest of the first half as both teams struggled to find any rhythm. The Aztecs (1-2) were without starting quarterback Danny O'Neil and continued to have problems moving the ball against the Cal defense.
The Bears remain stout on that side of the ball through the first three weeks and came away with two more interceptions to take their season total to nine, which leads all FBS teams through three games.
Cornerback Nohl Williams now leads the country with four interceptions this season.
Cal scored on four consecutive drives in the second half to pull away in the contest with Mendoza finding tight end Corey Dyches for a 20-yard score with 1:30 to play in the third quarter to put the Bears up 21-3.
Ryan Coe pushed the lead to 24-3 with a 48-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter before a 15-yard connection between Mendoza and receiver Nyziah Hunter extended the lead to 24-10 following a touchdown for the Aztecs.
Mendoza finished his night with 198 yards passing and two passing touchdowns plus a rushing score and an interception. Hunter led the receiver group once again with four catches for 52 yards receiving and his team-high fourth touchdown grab.
The Bears ended the night with 473 total yards of offense.
Cal returns to the field next Saturday in a pivotal matchup on the road against Florida State as the Bears open up ACC play for the first time in Tallahassee.