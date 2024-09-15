Recap: Cal runs away with win over SDSU to remain unbeaten

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox cautioned throughout the week that his team could not rest on its laurels after earning a big victory last Saturday against Auburn on the road. The Bears were feeling good after going into SEC country and earning a win, but Wilcox has had teams in that position before.

Often, it has led to a letdown.

That almost felt like it would be the case Saturday night as the Bears returned home to California Memorial Stadium to face San Diego State.

Cal led just 7-3 at halftime as the Bears looked flat at times and struggled to find any kind of offensive rhythm.

It took just one drive into the third quarter for the Bears to build some separation thanks to a nice showing from the rushing attack to pave the way in a 31-10 victory.

That 7-yard rushing touchdown from Kadarius Calloway that put the Bears up 14-3 early in the second half was set up by a 57-yard run from Jaivian Thomas on a big night for the running back group with Jaydn Ott held out Saturday night.

The Bears (3-0) finished with 275 rushing despite missing their star running back.