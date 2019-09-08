Recap: Cal Rides the Lightning, Run Game, and Weaver in 20-19 Win Over UW
Pac-12 after dark got a whole new meaning Saturday night.
Lightning delayed the contest after two drives in the first half, and as the delay started to creep on, many speculated on whether the game would be moved to the next day, or another week, but Chris Petersen came out to tell the crowd that the game would start up again after a two hour, thirty-nine minute delay.
That allowed Evan Weaver to live up to his promise. The Cal linebacker, who grew up going to Husky Stadium for UW home games through his senior year of high school, told assorted media that they were going to rebound after a poor showing in the season opening win, come up to Seattle and win.
Nearly six hours after the opening kickoff, they did, taking down 14th ranked Washington by a final of 20-19. They did it with Weaver's stellar play, tough red zone defense, turnover-free play by Chase Garbers, a perfectly executed final drive, and a surprisingly efficient run game.
The first half wasn't pretty, as once everything got back in session (after two punts), UW found a rhythm near the end of the 1st quarter. A sack of Jacob Sirmon (in for Jacob Eason after the starter got his helmet knocked off) stopped UW for a field goal. Cal and Washington preceded to trade field position on the next three possessions, as Dario Longhetto had a poor punt to set UW up.
Eason then made a mistake, as Cam Bynum got Cal's first INT of the year on a bang-8 post, undercutting TE Hunter Bryant and taking the ball from the bigger TE. Cal went backwards offensively, leading to more good Washington field position, as Salvon Ahmed busted the Huskies' longest run of the night, a 21-yarder that had Cal fans all but convinced that 10 points would be enough for the Huskies to run their win streak at home to 16.
Then a funny thing happened, as funny things do in football. Cal's offense, down two starting linemen, started doing enough against a UW front that terrorized them. Chris Brown got 28 yards on a screen. Cal drew a 15 yard penalty. Brown and Garber ran for first downs. While the Bears couldn't get in the end-zone, thanks to a false start (penalties hurt the Bears a ton in the first half), they got a 23 yard Greg Thomas field goal. 10-3.
Evan Weaver forced a fumble, chasing down Eason on a strip sack, but the Bears moved backwards again, trading possessions with the Huskies until the half.
Halftime came and went. The internet died here at Cal Rivals headquarters. And somehow, the Cal offensive line, down two members and running with a true freshman at right guard and a walk-on at left tackle (McKade Mettauer and Henry Bazakas), rounded into form. Marcel Dancy busted around the left side for 23 yards. Chase Garbers hit two rhythm throws to Kekoa Crawford. And Dancy finished the drive with a 20 yard TD run, spinning off a tackler for 6. 10-all. It was Cal's first offensive touchdown against UW since Patrick Laird ran one in during the 2016 blowout.
Washington came back, converted a 3rd and 17 with a 25 yard pass to Aaron Fuller, their longest play of the night, but Cal did enough to throw Eason off his timing, as he was a half second too late on a pass to Andre Baccellia. Danville native Peyton Henry kicked a field goal. 13-10.
Then came the Cal march. Four first downs on the next drive, all on rushing plays. Chris Brown busted a 21 yarder, breaking out the stiff arm. Then Dancy finished, following a Chase Garbers block on the touchback for a Cal lead.
Washington came back with a 17 play drive that elapsed 8:40, but getting held out of the endzone yet again, as a false start forced a short Henry field goal. Cal went 3 and out, Garbers missing Trevon Clark high on a 3rd and 4 slant. Washington made a handful of nice plays, with Chico McClatcher stretching for a 1st on 3rd and 9, and Richard Newton grinding out an 11 yard gain. But Cal blew up a screen, netting a sack for Kuony Deng, and forced a 49 yard field goal by Henry, his longest ever. He knocked it in, and the Bears were down 19-17 with just over 2 minutes left.
While Chase Garbers garnered plenty of criticism over the previous two weeks, he did enough when it mattered. After a first down run by Brown, Garbers hit Jordan Duncan on a nice back shoulder throw. They picked on Kyler Gordon again in drawing a PI. Kekoa Crawford showed his catch and run skills in getting down to the three. It was about as perfect of a two minute drill as you can draw up. While Chris Brown appeared to get in on a third down run, it didn't matter, as Greg Thomas hit the game winner with 8 seconds left, from 17 yards out. Washington tried to run the Play, forgetting that Cal invented it, and as Joey Ogunbanjo made the final tackle, it was done. Cal beat Washington for the second consecutive year, and the did it on Sunday morning.
Notes and Stats
Players of the Game:
ILB Evan Weaver: 18 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 forced fumble, one promise kept. Weaver made his way into the Cal record book, he's now tied at 10th all-time with Mychal Kendricks (257 career tackles) on the career tackles leaderboard. Next up on that list is Majett Whiteside with 268
RB Marcel Dancy: 7 carries for 72 yards, 2 TDs. Dancy proved to be an effective change of pace to Chris Brown, providing the shiftiness to complement Brown's thunder
K Greg Thomas: Made two short field goals, but the second came with a ton of pressure. Ice in the veins of Greg the Leg
Areas that Matter:
Turnover Margin: Cal 0, UW 2 (Cal wins)
3rd downs: Cal 3-11, UW 6-16 (UW Wins)
Explosive Plays (20+): Cal 4, UW 2 (Cal Wins)
Other Notes:
Luc Bequette led the Bears with 1.5 sacks, including one before the delay, coming on the first play of the game.
This was Cal's fourth consecutive year with a win over a top 15 team, first over a top 15 team on the road since 2009 (Big Game win over Stanford)
Justin Wilcox is now 4-2 vs. former bosses