Pac-12 after dark got a whole new meaning Saturday night.

Lightning delayed the contest after two drives in the first half, and as the delay started to creep on, many speculated on whether the game would be moved to the next day, or another week, but Chris Petersen came out to tell the crowd that the game would start up again after a two hour, thirty-nine minute delay.

That allowed Evan Weaver to live up to his promise. The Cal linebacker, who grew up going to Husky Stadium for UW home games through his senior year of high school, told assorted media that they were going to rebound after a poor showing in the season opening win, come up to Seattle and win.

Nearly six hours after the opening kickoff, they did, taking down 14th ranked Washington by a final of 20-19. They did it with Weaver's stellar play, tough red zone defense, turnover-free play by Chase Garbers, a perfectly executed final drive, and a surprisingly efficient run game.

The first half wasn't pretty, as once everything got back in session (after two punts), UW found a rhythm near the end of the 1st quarter. A sack of Jacob Sirmon (in for Jacob Eason after the starter got his helmet knocked off) stopped UW for a field goal. Cal and Washington preceded to trade field position on the next three possessions, as Dario Longhetto had a poor punt to set UW up.

Eason then made a mistake, as Cam Bynum got Cal's first INT of the year on a bang-8 post, undercutting TE Hunter Bryant and taking the ball from the bigger TE. Cal went backwards offensively, leading to more good Washington field position, as Salvon Ahmed busted the Huskies' longest run of the night, a 21-yarder that had Cal fans all but convinced that 10 points would be enough for the Huskies to run their win streak at home to 16.

Then a funny thing happened, as funny things do in football. Cal's offense, down two starting linemen, started doing enough against a UW front that terrorized them. Chris Brown got 28 yards on a screen. Cal drew a 15 yard penalty. Brown and Garber ran for first downs. While the Bears couldn't get in the end-zone, thanks to a false start (penalties hurt the Bears a ton in the first half), they got a 23 yard Greg Thomas field goal. 10-3.

Evan Weaver forced a fumble, chasing down Eason on a strip sack, but the Bears moved backwards again, trading possessions with the Huskies until the half.