BERKELEY, CA - The opening of Cal's 2019 gave Cal fans a reminder of how the Bears ended 2018.

Fumble, Davis touchdown, interception, Davis field goal, another fumble.

Despite the three turnover disparity in the early going, Cal came back to take a lead at halftime, and put the burden on the shoulders of RB Chris Brown Jr. and WR Kekoa Crawford in pulling away in the second half, as Cal pulled a 27-13 win over the UC Davis Aggies to move to 1-0 on the new year.

Davis won the opening toss, and Ashtyn Davis took the ball at the goal line, looking to make a return. He was stripped by Davis's Pat Miller, and the Aggies had the ball at Cal's 20. Four plays later, Davis had a 7-0 lead.

Cal traded three and outs with Davis, then a miscommunication with the receivers happened, and Garbers threw an interception. Davis didn't turn that into anything, but pulled out a field goal to make it 10-0. An Evan Weaver pressure and Luc Bequette TFL forced the field goal.

Then, Cal decided to see what Brown could do for them, as the true sophomore rushed for over 100 yards in his first career start. Brown broke a 26 yard run down the sideline to end the first quarter. That drive ended with the third turnover of the afternoon, as Jordan Duncan had the ball popped out by Davis OLB Nas Anesi.

Cal made a stop, thanks to a Kuony Deng PBU, and got the ball back at their own 13, starting off their first scoring drive. Nikko Remigio caught a crossing route for 30 yards, then Kekoa Crawford got wide open 15 yards downfield, doing the rest and skying over a UC Davis defender for the 37 yard score. It was Crawford's first career catch in Cal's blue and gold.