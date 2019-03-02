On Friday, Cal women’s basketball defeated Washington 71-65. Kristine Anigwe (20 points & 18 rebounds) and Asha Thomas (16 points & 5 rebounds) led the way for Cal while Missy Peterson (23 points) and Amber Melgoza (22 points) were the top performers for Washington. Cal improves to 17-11 overall and 8-9 in the Pac-12 while Washington falls to 9-19 overall and 2-14 in the Pac-12.

Cal got off to a 9-7 lead with 5:47 to go in the 1st quarter as Anigwe had 4 points and 4 rebounds while Thomas had 3 points of her own. Cal was shooting 4-7 from the field while Washington was shooting 3-5. The quarter would continue to be a battle as a banked in 3-pointer from McKenzie Forbes would give Cal a four point cushion (23-19) to beat the buzzer. Thomas was up to 6 points while Melgoza was up to 7 points.

During the 2nd quarter, it would be more of the same as Cal led 34-31 with 2:48 to go until halftime. Peterson was up to 8 points, giving Melgoza (9 points) the help that she needed to keep this Huskies team in the game. As for the Golden Bears, it was Anigwe (8 points) and Kianna Smith (7 points) that were leading the way. One surprising stat at this point was Washington’s 16-14 scoring advantage in the paint. Cal’s inability to dominate the battle inside prevented them from having an even greater lead.

At the half, Cal led 37-35 as Smith would be their top scorer with 10 points on 4-8 shooting from the field. Melgoza was the top scorer for Washington with 13 points. It wasn’t the start Cal was hoping for, but at least they had the lead.

Coming out of halftime, Cal jumped out to a 47-37 lead with 8:00 to go in the 3rd quarter. Cal head coach Lindsay Gottlieb said something to her team at the break and whatever it was, it worked. Anigwe was up to 12 points and 8 rebounds as her team appeared to be on the verge of blowing the game wide open.

Cal would continue to dominate the quarter, leading 53-40 with 4:36 to go. Anigwe continued to find her mojo with 16 points and 12 rebounds. It was all one-way traffic for Cal, who was getting whatever they wanted. As expected, Cal would finish the quarter strong, outscoring Washington 21-10. Up 58-45, Cal was in a good spot heading into the 4th quarter.

Cal’s double-digit lead wouldn’t last for long as Washington trimmed Cal’s lead to seven points (60-53) with 7:59 to go. Peterson scored five quick points and played a huge role in getting her team back in the game. After looking like they were going to fade into the sunset, the Huskies suddenly had new life.

With 4:28 to go, Darcy Rees made a huge jumper in the paint to cut Cal’s lead to three points (64-61). After working so hard in that 3rd quarter to build up a huge lead, Cal was on the verge of putting all that work to waste. Asha Thomas was not about to let that happen as she nailed a huge 3-pointer to put Cal up 67-61 with 3:58 to go. Missy Peterson would strike back with a jumper to cut Cal’s lead to four points (67-63) with 2:49 to go. Unfortunately for the Huskies, that is the closest they would get. Asha Thomas and Kianna Smith would extend Cal’s lead to six points (69-63) at the foul line and from there, Cal would find a way to escape with a 71-65 win.

This wasn’t the prettiest of wins for Cal, but it was still a win and that’s all that really matters. Their one-two punch of Kristine Anigwe and Asha Thomas delivered, and they got the help they needed from Kianna Smith and Jaelyn Brown, who both finished with 11 points.

Up next for Cal is their final regular season game at Washington State. That game will tipoff on Sunday at Noon on Pac-12 Networks.

Note: Cal forward C.J. West did not play in the game. Below is a team release on her condition.

SEATTLE - Cal junior forward CJ West will not be available for today's game against Washington due to concussion-like symptoms from a collision late in Sunday's game against Arizona. West is under the concussion protocol and her status is being monitored.