For this Cal team to achieve their potential, they're going to have to learn how to win pretty and win big. That wasn't today. Cal came out ahead on the scoreboard, thanks to strong special teams play, forced turnovers, a couple solid drives, and Nikko Remigio's first touchdown reception, but there's still questions in the wake of a 23-17 win that could've been by much more. A final UNT drive, which only went backward, threatened the Bears, but Chase Garbers who struggled on the afternoon, summed it up. "It starts with me," Garbers said, "putting the football in the right spot, just have to execute better." Garbers, who went 9-22 for 129 yards and a score, along with 18 rushes for 70 yards, but held onto the ball too long often as the Bears scored three points after the first quarter. The game started well enough, as the Bears benefited from some North Texas sloppiness. A horsecollar penalty and a pass interference call moved the Bears downfield, with Garbers hitting Kekoa Crawford to set up a Chris Brown TD run from two yards out. Then, Cal's defense forced their first turnover of the game, as Jaylinn Hawkins came in with a sack, and Brett Johnson, getting his second consecutive start as nose guard, came up with the fumble recovery.

Cal proceeded to struggle their way to a field goal, via an ineligible man downfield call, Chris Brown nearly gaining the yardage back, but the UNT defense getting to Brown in the backfield to force a Greg Thomas field goal. Those made for the first points off turnovers that Cal had all afternoon. Another North Texas three and out led to another Thomas field goal, this time via a facemask penalty and a 17 reception by Nikko Remigio to set Thomas up for the 44 yard try. Cal forced their third consecutive three and out, and Remigio got a chance to work some magic. Remigio found a crease on a punt, busted open a 31 yard return, and gave the Bears solid field position. While a couple penalties knocked the Bears back, Remigio got open on a corner, caught the pass in space, made a move, and had his first career score from 36 yards out. Then came the malaise. A seven minute Cal drive ended with a punt. North Texas used most of the quarter to set up a field goal with 1:36 left. The half ran out with a Garbers sack, and Weaver making a TFL on a North Texas run. The second half made for a bit of trouble for the Bears, as they lost contain on Jaelon Darden, who tiptoed on the sideline for a 68 yard score. This is the longest play Cal had allowed since the Oregon game in 2017. Cal utilized another UNT pass interference call to move the ball, along with some Garbers runs to set up another Thomas field goal. The drive stalled, thanks to a sack of Garbers as he held the ball too long, a common theme throughout the game. Cal forced the second turnover of the game, as Evan Weaver sensed blood in the water, pursuing Mason Fine and forcing him into a bad throw that went straight into the hands of Traveon Beck. A note from postgame, Justin Wilcox noted that Chris Brown, Cam Goode, Tevin Paul, and Ben Hawk Schrider weren't available in the second half, forcing the Bears into using Joseph Ogunbanjo, Ben Moos, and Braxten Croteau at OLB, and Alex Netherda getting some time at running back. Cal continued to struggle at getting yards, as they traded possessions with North Texas, leading to a Fine touchdown to Jyaire Shorter touchdown pass with just under 3 minutes left. Garbers got sacked on the next possession, which forced a Cal punt to North Texas, but the Bears held, breaking up three passes to set up the game ending kneeldowns.

Final Notes