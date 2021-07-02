RB Jaydn Ott Joins Cal's 2022 Class

The running back room at Cal just keeps getting better, as Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV) running back Jaydn Ott has joined Cal's 2022 class. Ott, who officially visited Cal from June 23rd to June 25th, becomes the ninth commitment for Cal's 2022 class. He joins Kaleb Johnson in the running back room, and is the seventh different player to commit to the Bears after an official visit.

Per Rivals, Ott is the highest rated running back commitment since Brendan Bigelow in the 2011 class. The Bishop Gorman running back, who was once committed to Oregon, was recruited primarily by RBs coach Aristotle Thompson. He also joins QB Justyn Martin and Sioape Vatikani in the 2022 class. Ott ranks 226th in the nation in the Rivals recruiting rankings

In Ott, the Bears get a quick back, one who can find a crease and explode through it with acceleration. He's a compliment to Kaleb Johnson, as a smaller, quicker back. Both backs also won RB MVP awards at the Rivals Camp Series, with Ott taking home the honor at the LA stop.

With Ott and Johnson in the fold, Cal has now met the goal taking two 2022 RBs, after not taking one in 2021. Ott chose Cal over a handful of other offers, from the Arizona schools, UCLA, and UNLV among others.