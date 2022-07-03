ROUND ROCK, Texas -- Cal's search for a running back in this 2023 recruiting class has narrowed greatly as time has gone on, as some previous targets have committed elsewhere.

Stil standing atop that RB board, meanwhile, is three-star Cameron Cook from Round Rock, Texas, who took a Cal official visit last weekend and explained that there is actually quite a lot of history to his relationship with Bears running backs coach Aristotle Thompson.

"I've actually known him for a really long time. Like before my whole recruiting started I went to a camp here in Texas and he was there. ... We've been building this relationship for a really long time. My relationship with Coach AT is real good," Cook said as Golden Bear Report visited him in Texas this week.