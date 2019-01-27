Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-27 22:52:10 -0600') }} football

Rancho Cucamonga QB CJ Stroud talks Cal Offer

CJ Stroud
Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport.com
@tracetravers3
CJ Stroud grew up hearing about Cal from his uncle, David Jacopetti. "He's talked to me about to Cal before I started playing football," Stroud said, "he went to Cal himself." Now he has the opport...

