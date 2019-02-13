Rancho Cucamonga QB CJ Stroud on Junior Day Visit and More
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The two weekends of Junior Days were busy for Cal, as the Bears made a massive effort to get players they'd offered during the month of January in for visits. A big one came from quarterback CJ Str...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news