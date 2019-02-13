Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-13 13:57:49 -0600') }} football Edit

Rancho Cucamonga QB CJ Stroud on Junior Day Visit and More

Sh1re0iboky8mtxhagwh
Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport.com
@tracetravers3
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The two weekends of Junior Days were busy for Cal, as the Bears made a massive effort to get players they'd offered during the month of January in for visits. A big one came from quarterback CJ Str...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}