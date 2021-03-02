Casey, a former three-star quarterback from Calabasas High School, signed with Cal in the 2020 and enrolled early a year ago. He flipped from Fresno State to Cal in October of 2019, having been recruited by former offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin.

Cal's spring roster just got one player smaller, as quarterback commit Jaden Casey announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. As of press time, Casey has not officially entered the portal.

Cal's quarterback room now drops to four for this spring, as Chase Garbers, Spencer Brasch, Robby Rowell, and Zach Johnson make up the group. Rowell and Johnson were on the travel roster last fall, but this spring looked to be an open competition for the backup spot behind Garbers. Cal's 2021 signee, Kai Millner, should be involved in the quarterback competition as well.

Casey was highly regarded coming out of high school, earning an offer from Alabama among others, and he has the physical tools to find a new home and succeed at the college level. Cal will now carry four scholarship quarterbacks into the fall of 2021, and also have a 2022 QB committed in Justyn Martin