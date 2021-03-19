For the second time this spring, a Cal quarterback has entered the transfer portal. Spencer Brasch, who started one game for the Bears in 2019, has entered the transfer portal ahead of Saturday's spring game. Brasch joins Jaden Casey, who entered the portal earlier this spring.

Brasch now ends his career at Cal having gone 9-25 for 71 yards and an interception, playing for a depleted Cal team in relief against Oregon State and as the first true freshman to start since Jared Goff against Utah in 2019. This spring, second year quarterback Zach Johnson had taken over the second string QB reps, with Brasch taking the fewest reps of the quarterback group in the Bears' two scrimmages.

Right now, Cal has three QBs on the roster, with Chase Garbers, Johnson and walk-on Robby Rowell. That number will go to four when Brasch's one-time teammate, Kai Millner, joins the roster over the summer. Cal also has a 2022 quarterback committed in Justyn Martin.

With Brasch's departure, the Bears have only three pass attempts of in-game action outside of Chase Garbers, with Rowell having taken those reps.

This could lead to the Bears taking another quarterback in the 2022 class alongside Martin, as the Bears have also offered Noah Fifita in the class.