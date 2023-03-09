Justin Wilcox has left the door open for potentially adding other players to the roster before the start of the season. He even said it is likely to happen at this stage since the Bears have some room to work with.

However, for now, the quarterback position is largely going to be dependent on how TCU transfer Sam Jackson V is able to perform over the next five weeks that determines how comfortable the staff feels about that spot heading into the summer.

Wilcox stressed after Cal's first spring practice that there is no depth chart yet, but Jackson worked with a group made up of veteran players and returning starters Wednesday giving some indication about where the staff believes he could end up on the depth chart.

Jackson, who played in six games and threw a total of 16 passes through two seasons with the Horned Frogs, is one of just two scholarship quarterbacks on the Bears' roster this spring alongside second-year freshman Fernando Mendoza.

There will be plenty of opportunities for both quarterbacks to earn reps over the 15-practice schedule, but on the first day it became clear why offensive coordinator Jake Spavital and his staff pursued the former TCU signal caller.

Jackson showcased his versatility with a couple breakaway runs in addition to his ability to throw the ball down the field and fit it into tight windows. There are certainly some kinks that need to be worked out over the next five weeks, but Cal's apparent current QB1 had a strong start on his first day.