Quarterback Jaxon Smolik had remained largely under the national recruiting radar because he got injured during the first game of his junior season and had just four games of film to put out for college coaches to evaluate.

That all changed at the Elite 11 finals in Redondo Beach, Calif., a couple weeks ago.

After day one of the event, Cal reached out to offer him a scholarship and he also later heard from the likes of LSU, Penn State, Baylor, Ole Miss and Auburn, who haven't offered but have expressed preliminary interest.

"It's exciting, it really is. I wish it happened a little bit earlier, but I'm just glad I'm getting this opportunity," Smolik told Golden Bear Report on Saturday.

The fact that Cal reacted so quickly with an offer just one day into Smolik's strong Elite 11 performance definitely got his attention, and the QB from West Des Moines, Iowa, does hope to now take a visit to Berkeley -- sometime in the fall.

"I'm going to take a visit over to Cal, see how that is, because they offered me and I want to take a look at their school, what they have to offer. I'm not sure what other visits I'll be taking, but as of right now the Cal Bears I will," he said.

"They were my first Power 5 offer and talking to coaches they sound like really great, down-to-Earth guys, and it sounds like they're really into me and want me to come to [their] school and that kind of spikes my interest as well."