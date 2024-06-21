QB Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele previews Cal official visit
Cal has identified its top target at the quarterback position, and the high three-star prospect heads into his weekend trip to Berkeley with a ton of buzz. Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell signal caller Jaron Sagapolutele shined over the last few days in Los Angeles at the Elite 11 quarterback camp.
One of the few uncommitted prospects in attendance, the 6-foot-2 recruit won the first event of the week and followed that up with two strong performances in the following days to eventually earn a spot on the prestigious Elite 11 list on Friday.
Though he is now showed that he can more than hold his own against the top quarterbacks in the country, Sagapolutele's recruitment has not resembled that of a leading prospect at his position.
So far, he has not made an official visit to a Power Four program, but that will change this weekend.
Cal offered Sagapolutele just this month, but the Bears have made quick work to build a relationship and connection with him leading to his official visit this weekend. He has also visited Boise State, Utah State and Oregon State within recent weeks.
