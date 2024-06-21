Though he is now showed that he can more than hold his own against the top quarterbacks in the country, Sagapolutele's recruitment has not resembled that of a leading prospect at his position.

So far, he has not made an official visit to a Power Four program, but that will change this weekend.

Cal offered Sagapolutele just this month, but the Bears have made quick work to build a relationship and connection with him leading to his official visit this weekend. He has also visited Boise State, Utah State and Oregon State within recent weeks.