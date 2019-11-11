Some of the biggest news came through a sheet of paper Monday evening during Cal's media availability. Quarterback Chase Garbers was no longer listed under the 'Long-term' category. Head coach Justin Wilcox clarified things even further.

"Chase has been medically cleared as of today," Wilcox said, "he hasn't played in a long time, so we won't be announcing anything as far as a quarterback until later in the week. We're going to make the decision later in the week, we don't have enough information yet, we have confidence in both those guys."

That doesn't mean that Garbers will automatically start , as Devon Modster had his best performance of the year against Washington State the previous week.

"I think he was much more efficient, accurate with the ball," Wilcox said, "he made some big plays with his feet, all those were positive, he played his best game by a ways."

In addition, Garbers started throwing again in practice last week, coming off an injury to his throwing shoulder, which could mean the Bears use him as a safety net for Modster. For his career, Cal is 10-5 when Garbers starts, and is 11-3 when Garbers plays a majority of the QB snaps.

Garbers' injury occurred after his best career game against Ole Miss, where the redshirt sophomore threw for 4 TDs and 357 yards. He was injured on a second quarter scramble against Arizona State, starting that contest 9 for 12 with 117 yards and a score.

Week to Week on the Injury Report:

WR Kekoa Crawford (who had four receptions for 54 yards in the win)

WR Nikko Remigio

WR Jeremiah Hawkins

DB Traveon Beck

Saffell

Another returner from injury over the weekend was center Mike Saffell. Saffell's return to the lineup made the group as cohesive as they've been in weeks, moving guys back to their strongest positions.

"You get better at both spots, because Mike, he's a good play," Wilcox said, "and Cindric, he's had more repetitions (at left guard), and then the communication that Mike provides, that calming presence, and the leadership, there's a lot to that, and it was really big to get him back on the field."

"It was so fun being back with the guys," Saffell added,"last season getting midway and having it fully taken away from me, it was heartbreaking, and this year, almost having the same sort of circumstances and being able to come out and come back for this four game stretch, it's unbelievable and such a blessing to be able to do that with these guys, with this O-line, and especially get a win. "

Saffell noted that this game was the most fun (in a game) he's had since starting at Cal.

"I think it was good to move guys back to their natural position with Matt and the two young guards in there," Saffell said, "I think it does help, but those guys have been prepared to play the other games as well. What difference I made, I don't know. I know we were having a fun time, the most fun I've had since we've been here as an offensive line, being able to run the ball, being able to pop runs. We want to be a dominant unit, a team that can run the ball, and when you can do that and we're not forcing things, that's when we play our best."

Saffell notably caught up to Makai Polk as the true freshman evaded tacklers on his way to a game-breaking 52 yard touchdown reception, though he didn't get hands on anyone on the play.

"I told him, 'you can't pitch that thing back to me right at the end, right at the one yard line? You're gonna have a lot of touchdowns in your career, that might be my only chance,'" Saffell joked. "That was awesome, wish I could've hit someone (Great)wood's been giving me crap about that all week, that's awesome and that's what coach Becton talked about, the energy and enthusiasm we need to play with to get back on track and win these last four games. We got that win, now we're looking to these next three California teams, we need that energy and that enthusiasm."

Hawkins

Jaylinn Hawkins had his best game of the year, forcing a fumble and intercepting a pass, both leading to scores by the Bears, and taking that opportunity, especially against an Air Raid team, let the senior safety execute.

"They're passing the ball, what, 80% of the time?" Hawkins noted. "There's gonna be opportunity in the air, just got to execute, then when the plays come, you've got to make them."

That said, facing another Air Raid team in USC doesn't necessarily pump him up more, as the secondary group is focused on taking the opportunities they've got left.

"Every week pumps me up," Hawkins said, "we've only got minimal opportunities left and we want to make the most of them, bounce back and win out like we should."

For Hawkins, Saturday marks his last game in Memorial Stadium (though the Bears do practice there), and he's looking forward to enjoying the final process.

"It's a little deep, it's sad, it's my last one in Memorial," Hawkins said. "Just got to go out there and embrace every moment, from pre-game to coming out early, to bus rides, to the Claremont, it's the whole, total package, just take it in, live in the moment, take my time, enjoy , and get this win."

Assorted Notes

Cal had a couple true freshmen taking their first snaps, including Ryan Puskas. Puskas became the fifth of Cal's six Arizona recruits from the class of 2019 to take snaps (only RB DeCarlos Brooks hasn't so far).

"He's been one of those guys we've been monitoring for the four game rule," Wilcox said, "Ryan runs pretty well, he and Blake Antzoulatos both were on kickoff, those are some guys who could help us in some special teams areas. They have to earn the right, we're not playing them just because they have eligibility with the four game rule, but they've showed enough in practice to earn a couple reps and they are still earning a lot."

The field goal unit had a tough time Saturday, with one PAT returned for two points and another blocked by a Washington State defender's helmet. The low kicks weren't the only issue.

"Combination, poor kicks, poor protection. Everybody had a hand in it," Wilcox said, "it was poor execution on the field goal and PAT team. They were (low), but we also had some protection issues, it did not get off the ground well. Even one that we did make, one of the PATs, we had a protection issue come up on that. Everybody that we play will see that, so we're gonna work hard on PAT/field goal in practice this week to shore those things up."

The Pac-12 noted a monumental mistake on Sunday, noting that a penalty originally assessed to Washington State's Armauni Archie, putting Wazzu at their own 8 on a kickoff, should have been assessed on Cal's Ben Moos, putting the Cougars at Cal's 35. Wilcox noted that he wasn't aware of the mixup until Sunday.