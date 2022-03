Prospects react to experience at Cal's Junior Day

Cal lined up an impressive list of visiting prospects Saturday for its big Junior Day event, and all indications are that the Golden Bears built some major momentum in the 2023 recruiting class as a result.

Golden Bear Report will be following up with bunch of those prospects Sunday and Monday, so check back often for updates starting Sunday afternoon, but there was already a lot of response on social media.

Here's a roundup of the notable tweets from Cal staff and from the visiting prospects.