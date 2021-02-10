January is behind us, the late signing period has come and gone, and there's a clearer picture as to what the Bears have going into spring ball, whenever it starts.

Per Cal head coach Justin Wilcox, spring ball will start either in March, running the 15 practices prior to spring break, or later, depending on when certain public health restrictions will allow the Bears to practice as a full team, without the 75 player cohort the Bears dealt with throughout the 2020 season.

The offense is again the focus for the Bears heading into 2021, as offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave referred to a need to 'take the training' wheels off after a shortened season and a practice cycle that didn't allow the group to get as complex as they'd like. The Bears return multiple productive players on the offensive side of the ball, but there will have to be an increase in production as a whole in order to take the next step as a program.