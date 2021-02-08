January is behind us, the late signing period has come and gone, and there's a clearer picture as to what the Bears have going into spring ball, whenever it starts.

Per Cal head coach Justin Wilcox, spring ball will start either in March, running the 15 practices prior to spring break, or later, depending on when certain public health restrictions will allow the Bears to practice as a full team, without the 75 player cohort the Bears dealt with throughout the 2020 season.

Since it's never too early to project things, we're taking a look at the depth chart and what the defense has to work with moving forward (with this depth being made up with scholarship players, unless otherwise specified).