It's a strange exercise to project the depth of a team that could be back in November or January, but it's one we're looking at nonetheless, as Cal's offense should be something to watch whenever the Bears take the field again. Today marks a date where the Bears' players are opting in for whatever the season looks like, whether that's starting in November or January, and with that, we're looking at what Cal's offense could look like when that time comes. Previous: Projecting the Defensive Depth One caveat here, at this point no one has announced that they're opting out for the upcoming season. There may be opt-outs on the offensive side of the ball, but they've yet to be announced.

Quarterback

Chase Garbers is the clear-cut starter here, as the redshirt junior quarterback solidified his spot with a strong performance to close 2019 and four solid spring practices back in late February/early March. The backup race will be something to watch, as Devon Modster and Spencer Brasch will compete for the position. Modster has more reps to his name, but Brasch's arm strength and release could propel him into a primary backup role, as both have to learn Cal's new offense. Starter: Garbers Backup: Modster or Brasch

Running Back

Another position where there's a clear starter in Christopher Brown Jr., but with a number of different seniors who could spell him. Wisconsin transfer Bradrick Shaw was brought in to give the Bears another big back in the run game, as seniors Marcel Dancy and Deshawn Collins should be change of pace backs. Finding playing time for all four should be an interesting piece, as the Bears haven't had this many backs fighting for playing time since 2015 (which saw Daniel Lasco, Khalfani Muhammad, Tre Watson and Vic Enwere all in the rotation). It makes for a crowded backfield, with reps being harder to find for freshmen in DeCarlos Brooks, Chris Street and Damien Moore. Starter: Brown Jr. Rotation: Shaw, Dancy, Collins

Fullback/Tight End

Two positions that should see more use under Bill Musgrave, especially the fullback position, which has made a comeback under the Bears' new offensive coordinator. Cal brought in Drew Schlegel from Kentucky as a grad transfer to be their starter at the spot this year, after moving Zach Angelillo over in the spring. Even with the addition of Schlegel, Cal isn't guaranteed to be a 21 base personnel, but it adds a different dimension to the Bears' offense. At the tight end position, every player who took a snap in 2019 returns, as Jake Tonges, Gavin Reinwald and Collin Moore will make up the main group again at the position. Two pieces to watch behind them are Nick Alftin, a former HS tight end who moved to the position in 2019, and Elijah Mojarro, who excelled in Cal's bowl practices after slimming down and starting to build up 'good weight.' Tonges will continue to be the top target for the group, as the redshirt junior from Los Gatos has developed into a solid blocker and a big target down the seams. FB Starter: Schlegel Backup: Angelillo TE Starter: Tonges Rotation: Reinwald, Moore, Aftin, Mojarro

Wide Receiver

The wide receiver position has depth in 2020, thanks to development throughout the end of 2019 and the addition of five freshmen to the room. Kekoa Crawford, Trevon Clark, and Jeremiah Hawkins are all seniors, and the likes of Nikko Remigio and Makai Polk played their best football to close 2019. Of the freshmen, Jeremiah Hunter is the most ready to play, from a physical standpoint, which should get him involved early. Redshirt sophomore Monroe Young will also have to work himself into the rotation for the Bears, after injuries have limited the New Mexico native over the past two seasons. The interesting piece to watch here is if Cal is still a base 11 personnel team, meaning three wideouts. There wasn't any clarity on that, though the Bears did often work out of 12 personnel in the spring. Right now, the assumption will be that the Bears will start in 11 personnel, meaning three starters at wideout. Crawford, Polk, and Remigio were the three that excelled the most in 2019, but Clark should be close on their tail. Starters: Polk, Remigio, Crawford Rotation: Clark, Hawkins, Young, Hunter

Offensive Line