Cam Bynum became the first Cal player to announce entry into the 2021 NFL draft Sunday, not long after Luc Bequette entered the transfer portal to play this fall (ending up at Boston College). Both had started the last 38 games for the Bears, and will force Cal's defense to get younger. Defensive line and defensive back have had large classes over the past couple cycles, and that's where the Bears will look to fill in the gaps for a potential post-January 1st season. This is also with the assumption that mid-year true freshmen will not be playing with their new teams, a recommendation the Football Oversight Committee will make to the NCAA prior to September 16th. A couple caveats here, this is assuming no further opt-outs or draft declarations from players on the Cal roster, which there still could be.

Brett Johnson (left) will likely have to fill in the gap left by Luc Bequette (Justin Ford - USA Today Sports)

Defensive Line

This becomes one of the youngest positions, as Bequette played more than any other defensive lineman over the last three years, along with the fact that Cal's defensive line rotations were fairly slim through the first part of the 2019 season. Right now, the two most experienced linemen for the Bears are Zeandae Johnson and Brett Johnson, followed by Aaron Maldonado and JH Tevis. Johnson and Johnson will likely make up the core for any defensive front, both having the versatility to play on the interior when the Bears play in an even front. Brett Johnson filled the nose guard spot more frequently in 2019 due to need, but with Maldonado back and new options at the spot including Ricky Correia and Stanley McKenzie, the sophomore Johnson will be able to slide back to a more natural 3-4 DE spot in Cal's base package. Behind them are a handful of unknowns. Braxten Croteau played a bit more on the edge as an outside linebacker last fall, but played on the line during a truncated spring practice. JH Tevis played a handful of reps in relief, making a couple nice plays against Utah. Jaedon Roberts looked among the most ready in Cal's spring practices, as the true freshman has a shot to play early. At this point, it may be make or break time for a couple of older guys in Gabe Cherry and Miles Owens. Cherry will be entering year four in the program, Owens entering year three after moving over from the offensive line and both may be lapped by younger players at this point. Any sort of preseason camp will be pivotal for those two. Then there are three freshmen in Stanley McKenzie, Ricky Correia, and Ethan Saunders who will have to prove themselves through a camp. McKenzie might be the most game-ready of the three, based on his senior film and size, and the Bears will need the bulk he and Correia bring to the table at some point. The question is whether that time is sooner rather than later.

Base: B. Johnson, Maldonado, Z. Johnson Nickel: B. Johnson, Z. Johnson In rotation: Tevis, Croteau, Roberts, Maldonado

Outside Linebacker

Right now, Cam Goode and Tevin Paul have their spots locked in at outside linebacker. The rest of the edge players will fight for time in the rotation. Through the spring, that included the likes of Orin Patu, Myles Jernigan, Curley Young, and Ben Moos. Matt Horwitz could also play a role here, as a player Tim DeRuyter cited as making gains during bowl practices for the Redbox Bowl. If they end up playing, expect Goode and Paul to take the lion's share of the reps, but guys like Patu and Jernigan may end up being the primary backups. Starters: Goode, Paul Rotation: Jernigan, Patu, Young, Moos

Inside Linebacker

Lot of guys who can play at this spot next to Kuony Deng, who should be the centerpiece of the defense at 6'6" and 250 lbs. At the end of spring practice, Evan Tattersall had the lead on the other spot, and will likely stay there. Behind them are a handful of guys who may get a handful of reps, but also may contribute on special teams in Blake Antzoulatos, Ryan Puskas, Kyle Smith, Muelu Iosefa, and Andy Alfieri. Antzoulatos and Iosefa saw time as the backups during spring a bit more as well, but the backup spots here are up for grabs at this point. Starters: Deng, Tattersall Rotation: Antzoulatos, Puskas, Smith, Iosefa, Alfieri

Defensive Back