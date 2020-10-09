Projecting the Depth 2020: Pre-Fall Camp Defense and Special Teams
Today marks the first day of Cal's fall camp, and while none of the Bears' fall practices are scheduled to be open to media or outsiders, we're taking a shot at the Bears depth charts heading into ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news