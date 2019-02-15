Projecting the Cal Spring Depth Chart: Offense
It's the time of the season when the need for football to return runs high. And fear not, for it's a mere 10 days before California Memorial Stadium will be filled with the sounds of whistles, blocking sleds, and excited chatter. Spring Ball starts February 25th, and we're going to take a look at the depth as it stands on both sides of the ball, starting with the offense.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news