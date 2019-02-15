Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-15 13:57:55 -0600') }} football Edit

Projecting the Cal Spring Depth Chart: Offense

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport.com
@tracetravers3
Publisher

It's the time of the season when the need for football to return runs high. And fear not, for it's a mere 10 days before California Memorial Stadium will be filled with the sounds of whistles, blocking sleds, and excited chatter. Spring Ball starts February 25th, and we're going to take a look at the depth as it stands on both sides of the ball, starting with the offense.

Odxhrvvzi53kbyk80rf6
RB Chris Brown Jr. has a chance to take starters reps at the spot this spring.
Marc J. Rebilas - USA Today Sports
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}