Projecting Cal's starting five ahead of season opener

WATCH: Cal coach Mark Madsen previews second season leading the Bears
The Bears coach spoke with reporters after practice Tuesday with less than a week to go until the season opener.
Cal CB Nohl Williams named Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist
The Bears cornerback is the only player from the ACC on the 15-man list that was released Tuesday.
Cal QB Fernando Mendoza, kicker Derek Morris named ACC players of the week
The two players are the third and fourth Bears selections for conference player of the week honors this season.
WATCH: Justin Wilcox, Cal players reflect on 44-7 win over Oregon State
The Cal head coach plus QB Fernando Mendoza, WR Nyziah Hunter, DB Craig Woodson and OLB Xavier Carlton all speak.
Cal dominates Oregon State to snap four-game skid
Bears QB Fernando Mendoza passed for a career-high 364 yards in Cal's first win since Sept. 14.
With so many transfers making up a revamped Cal men’s basketball team in Year 2 of head coach Mark Madsen’s tenure, the Bears have a big question to answer heading into this season: Who’s going to be in the starting five? All five starters from last season are gone, so a whole new starting lineup will take the court this fall at Haas Pavilion and Madsen has yet to confirm who will get a coveted starting position.
Nothing’s concrete yet, but expect the Bears’ coaching staff to tinker with the rotation throughout this season. are a couple of players who definitely stand out when it comes to the kind of basketball Madsen wants to play, however.
I think the starting lineup will be:
G: Jovan Blacksher Jr.
G: Andrej Stojakovic
F: Joshua Ola-Joseph
F Rytis Petratis
C: Mady Sissoko
Breakdown
Starting in the backcourt, Jovan Blacksher Jr. and Andrej Stojakovic look likely to make up the guard positions for the Bears. Blacksher is a fifth-year graduate transfer who dominated the WAC with Grand Canyon. He shares many traits with Jalen Cone as an undersized off-the-dribble scorer, so he provides the momentum-swinging energy the Bears will surely need.
