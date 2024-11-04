Projecting Cal's starting five ahead of season opener

With so many transfers making up a revamped Cal men’s basketball team in Year 2 of head coach Mark Madsen’s tenure, the Bears have a big question to answer heading into this season: Who’s going to be in the starting five? All five starters from last season are gone, so a whole new starting lineup will take the court this fall at Haas Pavilion and Madsen has yet to confirm who will get a coveted starting position.

Nothing’s concrete yet, but expect the Bears’ coaching staff to tinker with the rotation throughout this season. are a couple of players who definitely stand out when it comes to the kind of basketball Madsen wants to play, however.

I think the starting lineup will be:

G: Jovan Blacksher Jr.

G: Andrej Stojakovic

F: Joshua Ola-Joseph

F Rytis Petratis

C: Mady Sissoko