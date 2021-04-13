Projected Scholarship Chart for 2021 as of April 13th
Today, we're taking a look at Cal's scholarship distribution moving toward the 2021 season.
Note: This chart does not include super seniors, as Kekoa Crawford, Trevon Clark, Marcel Dancy, Mike Saffell, Valentino Daltoso, Gentle Williams, Kuony Deng, Cameron Goode, Josh Drayden, and Elijah Hicks all do not count against the 85 scholarship count for the 2021 season. Of that group, Saffell, Clark and Hicks still have the ability to have a redshirt season if they choose.
* - denotes player who has used redshirt season
|Pos.
|1st Year
|2nd Year
|3rd Year
|4th Year
|5th Year
|
QB
|
Kai Millner
|
Zach Johnson
|
Chase Garbers*
|
RB
|
Damien Moore
Chris Street
|
DeCarlos Brooks*
|
Christopher Brown Jr.
|
WR
|
J. Michael Sturdivant
Mavin Anderson
|
Jeremiah Hunter
Tommy Christakos
Justin Baker
Aidan Lee
Mason Mangum
|
Nikko Remigio
Monroe Young*
|
TE
|
Jermaine Terry
Keleki Latu
|
Jake Muller
|
Elijah Mojarro*
|
Nick Alftin*
|
Collin Moore*
Jake Tonges*
Gavin Reinwald*
|
OL
|
Ryan Lange
Bastian Swinney
Dylan Jemtegaard
|
Everett Johnson
Ender Aguilar
|
McKade Mettauer
Ben Coleman*
Brayden Rohme*
Brian Driscoll*
|
Will Craig*
Matt Cindric*
Brandon Mello*
|
DL
|
Akili Calhoun
Derek Wilkins
Myles Williams
|
Stanley McKenzie
Ricky Correia
Ethan Saunders
Jaedon Roberts
|
Brett Johnson
|
JH Tevis*
Aaron Maldonado*
|
^
|
OLB
|
Ieremia Moore
Kaleb Elarms-Orr
|
Myles Jernigan*
Curley Young*
Orin Patu*
Braxten Croteau
|
Marqez Bimage+
|
ILB
|
Femi Oladejo
Nate Rutchena
|
Muelu Iosefa
Trey Paster
Andy Alfieri
|
Blake Antzoulatos*
Kyle Smith*
Ryan Puskas*
|
Evan Tattersall*
|
DB
|
Hunter Barth
Kaleb Higgins
Fatuvalu Iosefa
Lu-Magia Hearns
|
Collin Gamble
Dejuan Butler
Tyson McWilliams
Isaiah Young
|
Jaylen Martin*
Craig Woodson*
Miles Williams*
Ray Woodie III
|
Chigozie Anusiem*
|
Branden Smith*
Daniel Scott*
|
ST
|
Slater Zellers
Jamieson Sheahan
|
Tot.
|
19
|
22
|
17
|
14
|
6
+ - Bimage, an outside linebacker transfer from Texas, has not been announced as a part of the roster by Cal at this time. He has been accepted into a masters program at the school and is currently in the student directory. He opted out of the 2020 season at Texas, and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
^ - DL Gabe Cherry withdrew from the transfer portal today, though it is not clear whether he'll return to the football program at this time. He is still in the student directory as well after opting out of the 2020 season.