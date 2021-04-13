Today, we're taking a look at Cal's scholarship distribution moving toward the 2021 season.

Note: This chart does not include super seniors, as Kekoa Crawford, Trevon Clark, Marcel Dancy, Mike Saffell, Valentino Daltoso, Gentle Williams, Kuony Deng, Cameron Goode, Josh Drayden, and Elijah Hicks all do not count against the 85 scholarship count for the 2021 season. Of that group, Saffell, Clark and Hicks still have the ability to have a redshirt season if they choose.

* - denotes player who has used redshirt season