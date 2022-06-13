Of the half dozen recruits who took official visits to Cal last weekend, none commanded a social media presence quite like three-star defensive tackle Ashton Sanders.

Channeling Bears legend Marshawn Lynch's memorable spin around the field on an injury cart, Sanders wanted to leave an impression inside California Memorial Stadium as well.

"After the photo shoot I just felt like I needed to do something that nobody else has done, so I started looking around and I saw a golf cart and I was like, nobody ever drove a golf cart before [on a visit]. That's when I said to myself, I'm going to ask," Sanders said, recapping his visit in an interview with Golden Bear Report. "So I asked Benji [Palu], 'Can I drive the golf cart?' He was like, 'Yeah, go ahead.' I wouldn't say I got it from Marshawn Lynch, but when I was doing it I got like flashes of it.

"I wanted to do something nobody else has done. I tried to do it at Wisconsin, but I only was able to get a picture in it there."