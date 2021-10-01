Previewing Washington State, Notes, Injuries, Keys to the Game

Everything you need to know about the Cal/Washington State matchup in the leadup to the Bears' homecoming contest against the Cougars

Notes

Where: California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA

When: 2:30 PM, Saturday October 2nd

TV: Pac-12 Network

Radio: KGO 810

Spread/Line: Cal -7.5, O/U 52

Other Notables:

- This will be the second time Cal has faced off against a Nick Rolovich coached team, with the Bears besting Rolovich's Hawaii squad in their 2016 opener in Australia. Cal won that game 51-31 behind 441 yards and 4 touchdowns from Davis Webb.

- Last year's contest with Washington State was canceled while Cal was on the bus to Martin Stadium. A positive COVID-19 test with subsequent contact tracing and other injuries prior to the game left the Bears without enough defensive linemen to play the game.

- The last time Cal played Washington State, Cal beat the Cougars 33-20 behind four Devon Modster touchdowns (3 passing, 1 rushing)

Injuries

Cal:

Probable: RB Damien Moore, WR Nikko Remigio, TE Jake Tonges

Questionable: NG Stanley McKenzie

Out: OLB Kuony Deng, RB DeCarlos Brooks

Out for the Year/Long Term: DL Brett Johnson, OLB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, OLB Patrick Hisatake, S Craig Woodson, ILB Blake Anzoulatos, OL Dylan Jemtegaard

Washington State

Probable: QB Jayden de Laura, RB Max Borghi

Questionable: DB Armauni Archie, DB Chris Jackson

Out for the Year: WR Renard Bell

Storylines

Cal:

- Cal played their best defense of the year in the second half of the Washington game, shortening their rotation while managing to get off the field on 3rd down and forcing a number of throwaways with their pass rush. Those throwaways and pressures will need to turn into sacks against a Washington State team that has allowed 15 sacks through four games

- Chase Garbers has played some of his best football as of late, with two of his four career 300 yard passing games coming within the last three game, but he has thrown three interceptions over the last two contests (after throwing only three in 2019 and 2020 respectively), one which led to an early hole for Cal against Washington. He'll need to protect the ball against a turnover-hungry Washington State defense.

- Cal has struggled against the pass game, and this will be the first time the Bears have gone against a primarily 10 personnel team this year. How they handle slot receivers Travell Harris and Calvin Jackson Jr. will be interesting.

Washington State

- Washington State has played four different quarterbacks this year due to injury, but starter Jayden de Laura is potentially back for the Cougars. De Laura, a second year player out of Hawaii and former teammate of Cal's Stanley McKenzie, was compared to a point guard by Cal head coach Justin Wilcox. He gets the ball out quick, can move, and the Wazzu offense is more efficient with him in the game, but he has dealt with injury early in the season. De Laura has done well to avoid sacks, being taken down only twice early in the year.

- Washington State also welcomes back Max Borghi, who was held in check the last time these two teams played, although that was partially due to former head coach Mike Leach's reticence to run the ball. Borghi is as good a runner as any back in the conference, with a strong backup in Deon McIntosh.

- Washington State comes in with six fumble recoveries, among the top groups in the nation at doing so, including three against Utah last week. They've done well at getting multiple defenders to the ball, with a fast, senior-laden group on defense, led by Jahad Woods and Ron Stone Jr.

Players to Watch

Cal

QB Chase Garbers - Garbers is 37 yards and 1 TD away from holding both quarterback rushing records in Cal history. He'll have a chance to break both against the Cougars, who Garbers hasn't played against since his freshman year in 2018. Garbers is second in the conference in total offense and passing yards, while he leads the conference in completions

DB Josh Drayden - Drayden's best game came against Washington State in 2019, a six tackle, 2 TFL performance, and Drayden will see plenty of time as a nickel against Wazzu's slot duo of Harris and Jackson Jr.

WR Kekoa Crawford - Crawford had his second 100+ yard receiving performance since he got to Cal against Washington, and will figure into the game plan heavily against Washington State, with more potential to be used in the slot alongside Jeremiah Hunter and Trevon Clark

OLB Cameron Goode - Goode has been close to getting home on a couple sacks and TFLs, but hasn't quite finished the plays. With Cal needing a handful of big plays on defense, Goode will be the one to deliver them.

Washington State

QB Jayden de Laura - Washington State's top passer, as the Cougar offense has been at its best with the sophomore in the game.

OLB Ron Stone Jr. - Stone popped off the screen in the Cougars' game against Utah, one of the best run defenders in the country and the team's leader in tackles for loss with 4.5

RB Max Borghi - One of the best runners in the conference, Borghi can be tough to bring down, as Cal's tackling has been suspect through four games



WR Travell Harris/WR Calvin Jackson Jr. - Two slot wideouts with 20+ receptions apiece, with Jackson being great in the yards after catch game (6.1 YAC per reception), two more slippery threats to the Cougars' game.

Keys to the Game

Pressure - Washington State has allowed 15 sacks in four games. Cal has only recorded six through four games. Something has to give there, as Wazzu has also allowed 32 tackles for loss in four games.

Routine - Cal has lost on not making routine plays, whether it's two botched field goal/PAT tries, missing a handful of tackles and taking poor angles on runs, or penalties on third downs. The Bears need to get back to the routine and discipline that has been the backbone when they've won games.

Finish Drives - Cal's offense has been markedly more efficient from a yardage and per play standpoint, but they've stalled at various points either with incompletions on third and short or making mistakes in the redzone against Washington. The offense needs to put up more points going forward, giving the defense a break.

Score Prediction

Cal 31, Washington State 24