Previewing Colorado: Notes, Injuries, Keys, and a Prediction

A look at the matchup between Cal and Colorado, as the Buffs come to Berkeley Saturday afternoon.

Notes

Where: California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA

When: October 23rd, 2021

TV: Pac-12 Network

Radio: KGO 810

Spread/Line: Cal -9, O/U 43

Other Notables:

- This will be the first matchup of Cal and Colorado since the 2018 matchup. In that game, Cal rode two pick-sixes in the first minutes to a 33-21 victory over the Buffs, who had just fired Mike MacIntyre

- Since that game, Colorado is on their third different coach, with Karl Dorrell taking over in the wake of Mel Tucker's departure to Michigan State.

- Cal is 4-0 against Colorado in Memorial Stadium, with two of those coming since Colorado joined the Pac-12. Cal is 0-2 in Boulder in conference games, though the Bears won a non-conference matchup there in 2011 when Colorado first joined the conference.

- Nate Landman, Colorado's inside linebacker, will have a homecoming this weekend. From nearby Monte Vista HS, Landman was the first recruit Justin Wilcox went to visit after his press conference. Now Cal has their own Nate, Nate Rutchena, playing inside linebacker from Monte Vista HS. Colorado has 12 players listed on their roster from Northern California. Cal's only connection to Colorado is through offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave, who hails from Grand Junction, Colorado

Injuries

Cal:

Out Long Term: DL Brett Johnson, OLB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, OLB Patrick Hisatake, OL Dylan Jemtegaard, ILB Blake Antzoulatos, S Craig Woodson

Out: OLB Kuony Deng

Gametime: RB DeCarlos Brooks

Back: OL McKade Mettauer, CB Lu-Magia Hearns III

Colorado:

Suspended: WR LaVontae Shenault

Out: DB Nigel Bethel, RB Ashaad Clayton

Players to Watch

Cal

CB Collin Gamble - Gamble is coming into his own, both as a solid tackle and sticky cover guy. He'll likely be put on Brendan Rice, who has been Colorado's top receiving threat when the Buffs have been able to pass downfield.

ILB Mo Iosefa - Iosefa is rounding into form as a tackler and with his instincts, which had him in the right place often against Oregon. Colorado has shown the ability to run the ball in the past, and Iosefa's tackling, which has improved week by week, will be needed.

DL Ethan Saunders - Colorado has allowed pressures on 44% of their dropbacks, and Saunders is one of the Bears' most effective rushers from the interior, and is tied for the team lead in sacks.

RB Damien Moore - Moore hasn't been as effective since his fumbles against Washington and Washington State, but his ability to cut back and break tackles will be needed against a solid Colorado defense.

Colorado

WR Brendan Rice - Everyone knows who Rice's dad is, but the son of an NFL hall of famer deserves to be seen in his own light, as a bigger explosive wideouts with great route running, ball skills and punt return ability

OLB Carson Wells - Bill Musgrave noted that trying to block Wells was like 'trying to chase a shadow,' as Wells has been one of the most proficient in the country over the last two seasons. He also had a pick-six against Arizona last week, with some speed at the position.

ILB Nate Landman - As consistent of a linebacker as you'll get in the Pac-12, Landman returned from a torn achilles and hasn't slowed down, with over 50 tackles in six games.

RB Jarek Broussard - 2020's Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year hasn't been as productive in 2021, sharing carries with Alex Fontenot, but he can still be explosive. Colorado's struggles in protecting the passer have made the Buffs somewhat one-dimensional in keeping Broussard down as well.

Keys to the Game

Big Game Hunter - Jeremiah Hunter produced three 20+ yard receptions with his catches against Oregon, as he's a potential star-in-the-making at wideout. He'll need more touches moving forward for the Bears, and this is a week to do it.

Pressure Points - Colorado has given up 17 sacks, with 44% of their dropbacks resulting in pressure. Cal will have to keep Brendon Lewis in the pocket, as he's a solid scrambler outside of it, and creating negative plays should help a beleaguered 3rd down defense.

Keep on Tackling - Cal's tackling has improved week over week, though the Bears are still far from perfect. It's on some of the young inside linebackers, namely Iosefa, Trey Paster, Femi Oladejo and Nate Rutchena, to continue improving on this point.

Score Prediction

Cal 17, Colorado 16