Previewing Cal vs. UCLA

Cal heads down to UCLA for a key matchup, as the Bears look to continue winning their way into a potential bowl game.

Notes

Where: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

When: 7:30 PM PDT, November 27th, 2021

TV: Fox Sports One

Radio: KGO 810

Spread/Line: UCLA -6.5

Other Notables:

- This is the third straight year where Cal and UCLA will play in Pasadena, thanks to the Bears having their game with Arizona State canceled and UCLA having their matchup with Utah canceled on the same day, with Cal taking Utah's place in the road trip a year ago.

- Cal OL coach Angus McClure coached at UCLA from 2007 to 2019. UCLA DC Jerry Azzinaro was Cal's defensive line coach in 2017



Injuries

Cal:

Probable: RB Damien Moore

Day to Day: WR Jeremiah Hunter

Unavailable: LT Will Craig

Out for the Year: DL Brett Johnson, DL Stanley McKenzie, OL Dylan Jemtegaard, OL Brian Driscoll, OLB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, OLB Patrick Hisatake, S Craig Woodson, ILB Blake Antzoulatos

Players to Watch

Cal:

RB Christopher Brooks - Brooks put up 130 yards against Stanford a week ago, as the senior back has been especially effective over the second half of the season.

ILB Nate Rutchena - Rutchena will be called upon to help corral Zach Charbonnet, as the Bears' true freshman inside linebacker has been excellent while he's played this year.

S Daniel Scott - In a return to his hometown, Scott will be called upon not only to limit Charbonnet, but to help contain TE Greg Dulcich, who has put up solid numbers for the Bruins this year.

WR Kekoa Crawford - Another Pasadena native who has been relatively consistent for the Bears, as Chase Garbers' favorite target in the scramble drill. Crawford has been good at finding the space in zones when Garbers is in trouble.

UCLA

RB Zach Charbonnet - A 1000 yard rusher who has forced 62 missed tackles, Charbonnet runs like he's angry at the ground and everything on it. When he hits the 100 yard mark, UCLA wins.

WR Kyle Philips - UCLA's top possession receiver, can make players miss in the open field as Dorian Thompson-Robinson will throw in his direction often

S Quentin Lake - Lake had an interception against USC a week ago, as the Bears will have to avoid both Lake and Qwuantrezz Knight, as both have been solid tacklers in open space for the Bruins as well as solid cover guys.

DL Otto Ogbonnia - One of the tougher blocks on the interior, Ogbonnia will be someone the Bears will have to contain in the run game, as they look to replicate their success running the ball from the game against Stanford.

Keys to the Game

Corral DTR: Cal has to make UCLA's offense one-dimensional, limiting Dorian Thompson-Robinson's running ability, making tackles in the run game when they can, and containing the edge, unlike USC last week

Get something big: Cal's deep game hasn't been great the past few weeks, and Chase Garbers will have to get a couple of deep shots in a game that will have a fair amount of points on the scoreboard.

Finish the Job: In wins over Oregon State and Stanford, Cal put points on the board and didn't stop while ahead. If they can get ahead against the Bruins, they'll need to keep their foot on the gas pedal by whatever method necessary.

Score Prediction

Cal 27, UCLA 24