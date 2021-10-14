Previewing Cal vs. Oregon, Notes, Injuries, Players to Watch, Prediction

Everything to know about Cal's matchup with Oregon, set for Friday night up in Eugene.

Notes

Where: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

When: 7:30 PM, Friday October 15th, 2021

TV: ESPN

Radio: KGO 810

Spread/Line: Oregon -13.5/O/U 54

Other Notables:

- Cal returns to Eugene after beating Oregon 21-17 in Berkeley a year ago. Cal hasn't won in Eugene since 2007, a 31-24 victory that saw Desean Jackson score two touchdowns and Marcus Ezeff force a game saving fumble, which went through the endzone for a touchback.

- Both Tim DeRuyter and Marcel Yates will be on the Oregon sideline, after having coached for Cal last year. DeRuyter was one of the original members of Cal's staff under Justin Wilcox. Keith Heyward will also be on the other side of the sideline from where he was last December, as Cal's outside linebackers coach now. Cal DB coach Tre Watson also GA'd at Oregon in 2018 and 2019.

- Cal safety Ray Woodie III also had a connection to Eugene, having played his junior year at Sheldon HS while his dad coached at Oregon for a year. He then moved to Florida State, as his dad moved as a part of Willie Taggart's coaching staff.

- Both teams are coming off bye weeks following losses, with Cal coming off a 21-6 loss to Washington State, while Oregon is coming off a 31-24 overtime loss to Stanford.

- Justin Wilcox, Peter Sirmon, and Bill Musgrave all played for Oregon, along with Saul Patu, father of Cal OLB Orin Patu.

- Oregon has nine players on their roster hailing from Northern California, Cal has two players from the state of Oregon on their roster (QB Blake DeBisschop and ILB Andy Alfieri)

- OL Valentino Daltoso started his career at Oregon as a walk-on, prior to transferring to Cal in 2017.



Injuries

Cal

Out Long Term - DL Brett Johnson, OLB Patrick Hisatake, OLB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, OL Dylan Jemtegaard, ILB Blake Antzoulatos, S Craig Woodson, DL Stanley McKenzie

Out for Near Future - OLB Kuony Deng, RB DeCarlos Brooks (Week to Week)

Healthy: WR Nikko Remigio, LT Will Craig, ILB Evan Tattersall

Oregon

Out: ILB Justin Flowe, RB CJ Verdell, S Bennett Williams

Suspended for Targeting (First Half Only): OLB/DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Players to Watch

Cal:

OLB Cameron Goode - Goode had 3.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in the 21-17 Cal against the Ducks last year, and the Bears will need more production out of the super senior against a strong Oregon rushing attack.

RB Damien Moore - Moore has had some recent fumbling issues, but he's been Cal's best back this season. As Cal will look to control the ball against Oregon, expect Moore to continue to play a big role.

RT Valentino Daltoso - Daltoso has been Cal's highest graded run blocking offensive lineman per Pro Football Focus, but he has struggled in pass protection. Oregon has some of the strongest edge players Cal will face all season, and Daltoso will need to be at his best.

ILB Mo Iosefa - Iosefa was in better position against Washington State, and the Bears will need his continued improvement at the position to contend with the Ducks run game. Iosefa had his best game in 2020 against Oregon, recovering the final fumble to put the Ducks away.

Oregon

RB Travis Dye - Dye has excelled for over 6 yards a carry in spelling the now-injured Verdell. He rushed for over 100 yards against Cal in 2018, and is capable both on the edges and in the A-gaps as a runner.

WR Devon Williams - Williams didn't play in last year's contest, but is one of the Ducks' top targets when healthy, his game pops on tape. Cal has struggled with bigger wideouts, and Williams will be someone for Collin Gamble and Lu-Magia Hearns to contend with.

DL Brandon Dorlus - A successful pass rusher on the interior, with 20 pass rush pressures from his spot. Cal's guards, Ben Coleman and McKade Mettauer, have been excellent in pass protection, but Dorlus will be their biggest test so far

S Jamal Hill - Playing in place of Bennett Williams, who had plenty of success at the nickel spot, Hill will have to replicate that against Nikko Remigio and Kekoa Crawford, both of who will line up for the Bears in that position.

Keys to the Game

Margins - When Justin Wilcox was asked what he wanted to see the most out of this game Tuesday, aside from a win, he said he wanted the Bears to win the turnover margin. Oregon has the best turnover margin in the conference, and Cal has lost their games on the margins all throughout the year (Third down defense, botched PAT snap holds, penalties)

Finishing - Cal had five opportunities inside the Washington State 40, and only scored once. That can't happen against a talented team like Oregon. Cal has the blueprint for a win from what they did a year ago. They now have to do it in a hostile environment.

Road Warriors - The Cal offense has been surprisingly better on the road in 2021 than at home, and the Bears will have to produce against a defense they faced in practice for multiple years, with Tim DeRuyter at the helm.

Score Prediction

Oregon 24, Cal 21