Previewing Cal's official visitors for the June 17-19 weekend

Each of Cal's first two recruiting weekends of June led to a commitment, and the Golden Bears will be at it again this weekend with a handful of notable official visitors. As always, we break down the full visitor list and where things stand with all eight recruits heading to Berkeley this weekend.

Three-star inside linebacker Isaiah Chisom announced a top 5 Wednesday of Cal, USC, Oregon State, Utah and Fresno State. He took an official visit to Oregon State at the start of June and an unofficial visit to Utah last week. He has his return to Berkeley this weekend after previously coming up for the spring game, and he then plans to take an unofficial visit to USC next Friday. As of now that's all Chisom has lined up for the summer, though it's possible he could add an official visit to Utah. He is one of Cal's more important targets at this point in the recruiting cycle and a strong official visit this weekend could go a long way in this recruting battle.