Previewing Cal's official visitors for the June 17-19 weekend
Each of Cal's first two recruiting weekends of June led to a commitment, and the Golden Bears will be at it again this weekend with a handful of notable official visitors.
As always, we break down the full visitor list and where things stand with all eight recruits heading to Berkeley this weekend.
Three-star inside linebacker Isaiah Chisom announced a top 5 Wednesday of Cal, USC, Oregon State, Utah and Fresno State. He took an official visit to Oregon State at the start of June and an unofficial visit to Utah last week. He has his return to Berkeley this weekend after previously coming up for the spring game, and he then plans to take an unofficial visit to USC next Friday. As of now that's all Chisom has lined up for the summer, though it's possible he could add an official visit to Utah. He is one of Cal's more important targets at this point in the recruiting cycle and a strong official visit this weekend could go a long way in this recruting battle.
Cal offered running back Marquise Collins last month while expanding its search at the position after top target Roderick Robinson committed to UCLA. Collins showed immediate reciprocated interest by putting the Bears in his top 5, along with Duke, Utah, TCU and Boston College. He looks to be Cal's strongest running back lead in this class right now, so this is an important visit -- his first to Berkeley.
Palaie Faoa is another inside linebacker target for the Bears. Cal is one of six offers for the Las Vegas prospect, including fellow Pac-12 programs Arizona and Colorado. We will learn a lot more about his Cal recruitment after this weekend, including where he stands with the Bears, who already have a commitment from inside linebacker Cade Uluave and are prioritizing Texas LB Tre Williams and Chisom at this spot as well.
