Previewing Cal's biggest recruiting weekend of the month

Ryan Young • GoldenBearReport
Pac-12 Publisher
Cal closes June with its biggest recruiting weekend of the month, hosting seven key uncommitted targets and two commits on official visits.

The Golden Bears enter the weekend with six commits in this 2024 recruiting class and will hope to add to that total in the coming days.

We break down the full visitor list and where things stand with each prospect entering their official visits.

Three-star standout EJ Caminong has been Cal's top 2024 QB target for a long time, even back when he was committed to Washington. He formally decommitted from the Huskies on June 12, and there seems to be a lot of momentum for the Bears in his recruitment.

He's taken official visits to Oregon State and Texas A&M this month, reopening his recruitment coming off that trip to College Station, Texas, which could be perceived a certain way.

But Cal gets the final showcase for Caminong before he makes his decision -- this is just one reason why this is the most important recruiting weekend of the year for the Bears.

Four-star wide receiver David Washington is the highest-ranked recruit visiting Berkeley this weekend, and he is the No. 1 WR on Cal's wish list in this class.

He was already a top priority target regardless, but with fellow Cal WR target Audric Harris picking Arizona over the Bears and Kwazi Gilmer and Jason Robinson not taking expected official visits this month, Washington has become one of the most important targets at any position for the program.

He taken official visits to UCLA, Oregon State and Utah so far, but the Bears are a top contender here and will try to take advantage of being the last visit he takes before making his decision.

