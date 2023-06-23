PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo
Previewing Cal's biggest recruiting weekend of the month
Ryan Young
•
GoldenBearReport
Pac-12 Publisher
Click the image to activate
Cal closes June with its biggest recruiting weekend of the month, hosting seven key uncommitted targets and two commits on official visits.
The Golden Bears enter the weekend with six commits in this 2024 recruiting class and will hope to add to that total in the coming days.
We break down the full visitor list and where things stand with each prospect entering their official visits.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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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Three-star standout EJ Caminong has been Cal's top 2024 QB target for a long time, even back when he was committed to Washington. He formally decommitted from the Huskies on June 12, and there seems to be a lot of momentum for the Bears in his recruitment.
He's taken official visits to Oregon State and Texas A&M this month, reopening his recruitment coming off that trip to College Station, Texas, which could be perceived a certain way.
But Cal gets the final showcase for Caminong before he makes his decision -- this is just one reason why this is the most important recruiting weekend of the year for the Bears.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj5CZXJrZWxleSB0aGlzIHdlZWtlbmQhIfCfk43wn5C7IDxhIGhyZWY9
Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9FT3pTZ2ZJYTR0Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRU96
U2dmSWE0dDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYXZpZCBXYXNoaW5ndG9uIChARGx3
X2JlYXN0KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Rsd19iZWFz
dC9zdGF0dXMvMTY3MTUzMjQ2MTIzMzE2ODM4Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF
dGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDIxLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh
c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0
cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+
Cgo=
Four-star wide receiver David Washington is the highest-ranked recruit visiting Berkeley this weekend, and he is the No. 1 WR on Cal's wish list in this class.
He was already a top priority target regardless, but with fellow Cal WR target Audric Harris picking Arizona over the Bears and Kwazi Gilmer and Jason Robinson not taking expected official visits this month, Washington has become one of the most important targets at any position for the program.
He taken official visits to UCLA, Oregon State and Utah so far, but the Bears are a top contender here and will try to take advantage of being the last visit he takes before making his decision.
