Cal's comeback attempt falls short as Bears lose fourth straight

Cal's leading scorer wasn't able to convert on an ensuing possession allowing the Cardinal just enough room to squeak out a 66-61 victory.

The Bears and Cardinal traded runs over the next several minutes before Cal ultimately tied the game, 61-61, following a 3-point play for Andrej Stojakovic with 42 seconds to play.

Head coach Mark Madsen employed a press defense allowing the Bears to generate stops while the offense began to hit its stride. The result was a 17-3 run from the 9:50 mark through just under 6 minutes to play that put Cal down just 2 points, 52-50.

For a big portion of the evening Saturday at Maples Pavilion it looked like Cal would have no shot at splitting its season series with Bay Area rival Stanford. The Bears were down 47-30 with 11:24 to play and no real sign of life, but then things changed.

Stojakovic and freshman guard Jeremiah Wilkinson accounted for 35 of Cal's 61 points in the game with both stepping up in the second half in a big way. Wilkinson scored 13 points and snagged 3 steals in the final 20 minutes while Stojakovic contributed with 9 points, including five free throws, and 6 rebounds.

Wilkinson finished the night with a team-high 19 points and a game-high 5 steals as he continues to provide a spark in the lineup alongside Stojakovic.

The Bears hit just three shots in the first 8:36 of the second half as they worked through a cold spell and foul trouble. In all, the officials called 46 fouls in the game resulting in three players fouling out.

For Cal, that meant an extended period without starting center Mady Sissoko who eventually fouled out after 27 minutes on the floor. Stanford finished the game without guards Benny Gealer and Jaylen Blakes after they fouled out.

Making free throws could be the difference between a win and a loss, and the Bears missed 10 of their attempts from the line (19 for 29) while the Cardinal went 21 for 27.

Like so many of Cal's recent matchups, Saturday's contest was a game of runs with each team delivering big blows throughout the night. The Bears opened the night with a 7-0 run before Stanford leaned on star Maxime Raynaud to help gain control and eventually build a 28-18 lead with 1:01 to play in the first half.

Stojakovic led Cal with 7 points in the first half and finished the game with 16 points and 10 rebounds for his first double double of the season in his return to his former school.

Forward Rytis Petraitis also contributed with 10 rebounds to go along with 6 points, 1 assist and 1 steal.

The Bears will be back on the floor at Haas Pavilion next Wednesday against SMU as Cal opens its final home stand of the regular season.