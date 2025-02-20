Cal among early front runners for 2026 DB Madden Soliai

Soliai performed well during the week of practices last month and didn't look out of place among his older peers, many of whom are now on college campuses getting ready for the 2025 season.

Kahuku High School junior Madden Soliai was the lone 2026 prospect from his home state to participate in the Polynesian Bowl last month. That fact didn't fall short on the three-star athlete, who was also able to play in one final game with a number of his teammates from his high school on the North Shore of O'ahu.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound athlete played cornerback at the Polynesian Bowl and more than held his own against a talented group of receivers, and so it is no surprise that a number of college programs are already making a push to land his commitment for 2026.

"It's been going good," Soliai said. "I've been going to a lot of their games, a lot of coaches have been hitting me up and just checking in. So, it's been pretty good."

Colorado State was first back in 2022, but a number of other schools have followed since then including Cal, Washington, Utah, Arizona, Washington State, Oregon State and San Diego State plus in-state school Hawaii.

Both the Bears and Utes have players from Kahuku joining their rosters this year, and he stopped by a game in Salt Lake City last year as well. He also went to Oregon to see the Ducks take on Illinois.

Though he didn't get a chance to stop at Cal, the Bears have been making a strong push to land him already.