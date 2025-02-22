Cal heads into home stretch season seeking postseason bid

The team is in a precarious position only up two games on 16th-place NC State, and would miss out on the tournament entirely if it manages to fall past 15th.

It’s been an up-and-down season for Cal in its first run through the ACC. Sitting at 12-14 overall and 5-10 in conference games, the Bears head into their final stretch of the season as the projected 13th seed in the ACC Tournament.

Taking stock of the remainder of the season, the Bears next five opponents are: Stanford, SMU, Boston College, Louisville, and Notre Dame. It’s a pretty tough slate for Mark Madsen’s team as it faces off in rematches against its West Coast rival and then has to embark on the road for the No. 25 team in the country and stalwart Fighting Irish team.

And the overtime loss to Georgia Tech hasn’t made this slate any easier as Cal is currently working on amending a three-game losing streak.

What has emerged from this latest stretch of games is Jeremiah Wilkinson. The freshman has been the best first-year player the program has had in years, and he’s emerged as a legitimate primary option. He and Andrej Stojakovic developed a “your turn my turn” kind of chemistry as the duo combined for 47 of Cal’s 88 points in the OT loss to the Yellowjackets last Saturday.