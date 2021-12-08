Preview: MBB Takes on Idaho State

Prior to restarting Pac-12 play, Cal has four non-conference games in Haas Pavilion before taking on Stanford in the new year. They start with one that may be considered the least regarded, a matchup with 1-7 Idaho State.

The Bengals of Pocatello hold their sole win over an NAIA outfit in Eastern Oregon under third year head coach Ryan Looney. Idaho State went 13-11 last year, with an 8-6 record in the Big Sky (though they did not play the Big Sky's top team in Southern Utah). They did it behind the best two-point defense in the conference, combined with slow tempo that limited games and opportunities when teams couldn't shoot.

A year later, and Idaho State's two point defense is 9% worse (45.1% to 54.1%), as they've turned the ball over at a bottom 30 rate in the country. While they've had year to year continuity, they've struggled to defend and at shooting from beyond the arc (28.1%) while taking nearly 46% of their shots from distance. It has led to a poor offensive and defensive effort, while playing in a slow pace that doesn't always allow for comebacks.

Cal comes into this game somewhat hobbled after their Sunday afternoon loss at Utah. Kuany Kuany left the game and didn't return, as the Bears are down multiple wing players. They'll need more contributions from Joel Brown and Jarred Hyder while Jalen Celestine and Makale Foreman get more minutes.