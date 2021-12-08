Preview: MBB Takes on Idaho State
Prior to restarting Pac-12 play, Cal has four non-conference games in Haas Pavilion before taking on Stanford in the new year. They start with one that may be considered the least regarded, a matchup with 1-7 Idaho State.
The Bengals of Pocatello hold their sole win over an NAIA outfit in Eastern Oregon under third year head coach Ryan Looney. Idaho State went 13-11 last year, with an 8-6 record in the Big Sky (though they did not play the Big Sky's top team in Southern Utah). They did it behind the best two-point defense in the conference, combined with slow tempo that limited games and opportunities when teams couldn't shoot.
A year later, and Idaho State's two point defense is 9% worse (45.1% to 54.1%), as they've turned the ball over at a bottom 30 rate in the country. While they've had year to year continuity, they've struggled to defend and at shooting from beyond the arc (28.1%) while taking nearly 46% of their shots from distance. It has led to a poor offensive and defensive effort, while playing in a slow pace that doesn't always allow for comebacks.
Cal comes into this game somewhat hobbled after their Sunday afternoon loss at Utah. Kuany Kuany left the game and didn't return, as the Bears are down multiple wing players. They'll need more contributions from Joel Brown and Jarred Hyder while Jalen Celestine and Makale Foreman get more minutes.
Game Notes
Where: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, CA
When: 7 PM, December 8th, 2021
TV: Pac-12 Network
Radio: KGO 810
Line: Cal -13.5
Injuries:
- Marsalis Roberson, DJ Thorpe and Monty Bowser have continued to be out for the Bears
- Kuany Kuany was hurt in the Utah game, not returning after the first half
Idaho State projected starters
G Robert Ford 6' 185 lbs, Jr.
G Tarik Cool 6'4" 180 lbs, Sr.
G Austin Smellie 6'5", 195 lbs, Jr.
F Daxton Carr 6'7" 215 lbs, So.
F Brayden Parker, 6'8", 250 lbs, So
Key Backups
C Zach Visentin, 6'9" 260 lbs, Fr.
G Pablo Tamba 6'6" 200 lbs, Fr.
F Malik Porter, 6'5" 215 lbs, Sr.
Players to Watch
Cool - leader in minutes, points, assists and steals for a team that hasn't done too well shooting the ball. Draws fouls at a high rate, struggles with turnovers and hasn't shot well from beyond the arc or at the foul line (47.1%)
Smellie - one of the better three point shooters on the team, shooting over 39% from 3, will be someone for Cal's wing defenders to keep an eye on
Parker - Gets fouled a lot, but has struggled to keep out of foul trouble, but is a big presence inside at 250 lbs
Porter - Hasn't gotten too many minutes but Porter is shooting 60% from the field on only 13 minutes per game.
Keys to the Game
Get Kelly Involved - Cal's top scorer was held in check against Utah, and the Bears have to find a way to run more offense through Kelly, especially against a somewhat smaller frontcourt in Idaho State
Get Confidence - Cal struggled to shoot the ball against Utah in the second half, missing a handful of open shots and losing their offensive rhythm. Steadying the ship there, especially for Grant Anticevich and Jordan Shepherd, has to be a priority
Work the matchups - Mark Fox is big about taking favorable matchups, and if they're without Kuany, that could limit the defensive length the Bears are working with. From there, Cal will have to figure out what works defensively, and what they can get away with moving forward. Celestine plays a big role as he continues to get healthy.