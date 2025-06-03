WATCH: New Cal commit Tommy Tofi in action at Rivals Camp LA

Cal scored a major commitment Tuesday as one of the top prospects on its recruiting board announced his pledge to the Bears. Four-star offensive tackle Tommy Tofi is staying home in the Bay Area as the latest big addition for Justin Wilcox's program in the 2026 class.

Tofi picked Cal over offers from many of the top programs in the country including Oregon, USC, Ohio State, Tennessee and Miami among many others.

His commitment makes him the highest-rated offensive line prospect to give Cal his pledge since the 2007 cycle. The San Francisco-Riordan standout is now the fourth four-star commitment for the Bears in the 2026 class, which now ranks 24th nationally.

Earlier this year, Golden Bear Report watched Tofi compete at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Los Angeles and you can watch clips of the new Cal commit in action below.