Local 2026 WR RJ Mosley looks back on his weekend official visit to Cal

Cal officially entered the mix with Pittsburg receiver RJ Mosley on April 30, and since then the Bears have been working to keep him home as other programs work to pull him out of the Bay Area.

Stanford previously hosted the 6-foot-4, 185-pound receiver on an official visit, and Cal had its opportunity to bring him to Berkeley for a visit over the weekend.

Arizona and Utah are the other two programs in contention for the 2026 recruit, but the Bears certainly gave him plenty to think about following his stay over the weekend.