Preview: Cal welcomes NC State with both teams looking for first ACC win

GAME INFO
Who: Cal (3-3, 0-23 ACC) vs. North Carolina State (3-4, 0-3)
When: 12:30 p.m. PT
Where: California Memorial Stadium | Berkeley, California
TV/streaming: ACC Network [Jorge Sedano (play-by-play), Orlando Franklin (analyst), Morgan Uber (sideline)]
Radio: 810 AM | SiriusXM: Ch. 138 or 193
All-time series: First meeting
Odds: Cal (-9.5), O/U (46.5) – via BetMGM
Cal is coming off its third consecutive one-score loss, this time falling to then-No. 22 Pittsburgh in a 17-15 defeat that slipped through the Bears’ fingers due to missed opportunities.
Desperate to break their losing streak, the Bears (3-3, 0-3 ACC) now face another crucial test at home against NC State (3-4, 0-3 ACC) in the first-ever meeting between the two. Both teams remain winless in ACC play, making this matchup pivotal on both sides.
After blowing a 25-point lead against Miami and narrowly losing to Florida State, the Bears once again came up short. That was despite outgaining Pitt, 335 yards to 277, and controlling time of possession. Ryan Coe’s missed 40-yard field goal with under 2 minutes remaining sealed Cal's fate, leaving the Bears still searching for their first ACC win in their inaugural season in the conference.
The Wolfpack enter Saturday’s game on a similar downward trajectory, also reeling from two straight losses and an 0-3 record in conference play. NC State’s 24-17 loss to Syracuse last week was particularly frustrating, with turnovers once again derailing what could have been a promising offensive performance.
Freshman quarterback CJ Bailey has shown flashes of potential, throwing for 329 yards and two touchdowns, but crucial mistakes — including three turnovers deep in Syracuse territory — prevented NC State from securing a win. Bailey’s growing chemistry with receivers like Noah Rogers and tight end Justin Joly gives the Wolfpack some optimism, but they’ll need to clean up their mistakes to pose a threat to the Bears.
Defensively, the Wolfpack rely on their front seven to generate pressure with standout players like Travali Price and Sean Brown leading the way. However, NC State’s run defense has struggled, especially late in games, leaving it vulnerable to teams that can establish a ground attack. This presents a key opportunity for the Bears to exploit, particularly if Jaydn Ott is healthy and can find success early.
For both teams, Saturday’s matchup represents a potential critical turning point in their seasons as they each look to avoid sinking further into the ACC cellar.
The Bears head into their homecoming game as 9.5-point favorites, according to BetMGM, giving them a prime opportunity to snap their losing streak and secure their first ACC win. With four of their next five games at Memorial Stadium, Cal has a chance to reset its season and work toward bowl eligibility.
However, to do so, it must shore up its offensive line and capitalize on the Wolfpack’s vulnerable run defense. What began as a hopeful 3-0 season, marked by a headline-garnering victory on the road against Auburn, is seemingly slipping away. If the Bears can execute effectively on both sides of the ball, they have a strong chance to secure a much-needed win and salvage their season to begin the second half of the schedule.
