Preview: Cal welcomes NC State with both teams looking for first ACC win

GAME INFO

Who: Cal (3-3, 0-23 ACC) vs. North Carolina State (3-4, 0-3) When: 12:30 p.m. PT Where: California Memorial Stadium | Berkeley, California TV/streaming: ACC Network [Jorge Sedano (play-by-play), Orlando Franklin (analyst), Morgan Uber (sideline)] Radio: 810 AM | SiriusXM: Ch. 138 or 193 All-time series: First meeting Odds: Cal (-9.5), O/U (46.5) – via BetMGM

Cal is coming off its third consecutive one-score loss, this time falling to then-No. 22 Pittsburgh in a 17-15 defeat that slipped through the Bears’ fingers due to missed opportunities. Desperate to break their losing streak, the Bears (3-3, 0-3 ACC) now face another crucial test at home against NC State (3-4, 0-3 ACC) in the first-ever meeting between the two. Both teams remain winless in ACC play, making this matchup pivotal on both sides. After blowing a 25-point lead against Miami and narrowly losing to Florida State, the Bears once again came up short. That was despite outgaining Pitt, 335 yards to 277, and controlling time of possession. Ryan Coe’s missed 40-yard field goal with under 2 minutes remaining sealed Cal's fate, leaving the Bears still searching for their first ACC win in their inaugural season in the conference.

The Wolfpack enter Saturday’s game on a similar downward trajectory, also reeling from two straight losses and an 0-3 record in conference play. NC State’s 24-17 loss to Syracuse last week was particularly frustrating, with turnovers once again derailing what could have been a promising offensive performance. Freshman quarterback CJ Bailey has shown flashes of potential, throwing for 329 yards and two touchdowns, but crucial mistakes — including three turnovers deep in Syracuse territory — prevented NC State from securing a win. Bailey’s growing chemistry with receivers like Noah Rogers and tight end Justin Joly gives the Wolfpack some optimism, but they’ll need to clean up their mistakes to pose a threat to the Bears.