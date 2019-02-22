On Friday at 7:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks, Cal women’s basketball will welcome #17 Arizona State to Haas Pavilion. Cal comes into this game at 14-11 overall and 5-9 in the Pac-12 while Arizona State comes in at 18-6 overall and 9-4 in the Pac-12. This is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Back on January 13, the Sun Devils squeaked out a 62-61 win over the Golden Bears in Tempe.

Last time out: On Sunday, Cal fell to UCLA 80-74 at Pauley Pavilion, making it their fifth straight loss. Japreece Dean led the way for the Bruins with 28 points and 7 assists while Kristine Anigwe had another huge game for the Golden Bears, finishing with 27 points and 15 rebounds.

RECAP: Cal fails to pick up a much needed win at UCLA

On Arizona State: The Sun Devils are led by senior forward Kianna Ibis, who is averaging 14.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Ibis possesses a really nice shooting touch, shooting 36.5% from 3-point range and 80.7% from the foul line. The number two option on this team is redshirt senior guard/forward Courtney Ekmark, who is averaging 10.3 points per game, giving Ibis the help that she needs.

While not the most offensively potent team (67.5 points per game), where the Sun Devils really earn their stripes is on defense, holding opponents to 56.8 points per game on 39.2% shooting from the field and 30.4% shooting from 3-point range. When you are able to defend as well as they do, you’re able to hang with just about any team in the country.

Keys to the game: If Cal is to win this game, the first thing they need to do is get production from their guards, namely Kianna Smith, Asha Thomas, and Receé Caldwell. Kristine Anigwe is almost certain to get another double-double in the 20/20 range, but how the guards perform is far from certain. If the guards are able to go to work and knock down shots from the perimeter, Cal will give themselves an opportunity to pull off the win.

Secondly, Cal needs to do a good job containing Kianna Ibis, who is the best offensive threat on this Sun Devils team. If Cal is able to keep her under wraps, the Sun Devils’ offense will have a hard time generating enough points. As good as their defense is, the Sun Devils can’t expect to win this game if Ibis has an off night.

Lastly, Cal needs to hold their own on the glass. The Sun Devils average a +7.7 rebounding differential per game while the Golden Bears average a +5.8 differential. Given how close the game was in Tempe, it stands to reason that a rebound or two could make all the difference in the game. If Cal is able to win the battle on the glass and grab rebounds in big moments, that could be what gets them across the finish line.