On Saturday at 5:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks, Cal men’s basketball will take on the USC Trojans at Haas Pavilion. Cal comes in at 5-19 overall and 0-12 in the Pac-12 while USC comes in at 13-12 overall and 6-6 in the Pac-12. This is the second meeting of the year between the two schools. USC defeated Cal 82-73 back on January 3rd.

Last time out: Cal lost a heartbreaking game in overtime to UCLA on Wednesday by a final score of 75-67. Kris Wilkes led the way for UCLA with 27 points and 10 rebounds while Darius McNeill was the top performer for Cal with 18 points and 4 rebounds.

RECAP: Cal runs out of gas in overtime against UCLA

On USC: The Trojans are led by a pair of talented forwards in Bennie Boatwright (17.7 points & 6.6 rebounds) and Nick Rakocevic (15.6 points & 9.8 rebounds). Boatwright is cut out of the stretch-forward mold, shooting 39.4% from 3-point range, while Rakocevic is more of a traditional back-to-the-basket big man, doing most of his work inside the paint. The Trojans’ backcourt consists of Jonah Mathews (12.8 points), Kevin Porter, Jr. (8.9 points), and Shaqquan Aaron (8.7 points), who collectively form a solid unit.

USC averages 76.8 points per game on 45.8% shooting from the field, 37.3% shooting from 3-point range, and 64.4% shooting from the foul line, possessing a solid offensive attack. The Trojans shoot 66.4% from the foul line and have a -1.8 rebounding differential, so foul shooting and rebounding are their major weaknesses along with having a pretty thin bench.

Keys to the game: If Cal is to win this game, the first thing they need to do is defend the perimeter. Cal has struggled in this department all season, especially when they’re going up against a stretch forward like Boatwright. If Boatwright goes bananas from beyond the arc, Cal will not win this game. They have to contain him.

Secondly, Cal has to get more out of Paris Austin, who finished with just 2 points and 4 assists against UCLA on 1-7 shooting from the field. Austin has to have a much more efficient night. If his shot is off, he has to find ways to get others involved. Him shooting poorly while also not distributing is a recipe for a loss.

Lastly, Cal needs to get something from their bench. Wyking Jones doesn’t have a lot of options off the bench, which makes it tough for him to give his starters rest. That said, he has no choice but to go to his bench and they have to be able to give him something. Matt Bradley has been making plays in crunch time, but he needs to be able to play a more complete game. 7 points against UCLA just isn’t enough. Especially when those points aren’t coming until the very end of the game.

Also, Andre Kelly has to see more time on the floor (8 minutes against UCLA).I know he can be a defensive liability inside, but Jones has little choice but to give him more minutes. He’s one of the very few options that can help give the starters a bit of a breather.