Preview: Cal MBB Looks for Victory against San Diego

The Bears have been uneven so far, good defense against UNLV after a bad opening effort on that end against UCSD. Now they'll take on UCSD's private school equivalent, as the Bears get a taste of the school from the edge of the Mission Valley.

Once again, Cal looks for their first win. After failing to close a game in Vegas against UNLV, the Bears return to Haas Pavilion to take on San Diego from the WCC. The Toreros are coming off a big road win Nevada, hoping to knock off a Cal team that hasn't done well enough in the non-conference portion of their schedule in the Mark Fox era.

Where: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, CA

When: 6 PM, November 15th

TV: Pac-12 Network



Radio: KGO 810

Injuries:

Jalen Celestine and Makale Foreman came back for Cal's road trip to UNLV, and barring any setbacks, will play against San Diego. Monty Bowser, DJ Thorpe, and Marsalis Roberson may still be out

Key Players to Watch: San Diego

F/C Terrell Brown - The 6'10" Pitt transfer was the main reason for USD's win over Nevada, with 16 points and an eye popping 7 blocked shots

G Jase Townsend - Good passer, draws fouls at a high rate, can shoot the 3 when called upon. Townsend is a transfer from the University of Denver

F Marcellus Earlington - Another transfer (from St. John's), Earlington is good at not turning the ball over, shot over 40% from beyond the arc, and rebounds well despite being listed at 6'6"

Other San Diego Notes:

- Four of San Diego's five projected starters are D1 transfers, in Brown, Townsend, Earlington, and Bryce Monroe (Sam Houston State). The sole HS recruit, Joey Calcaterra, is making a return to the Bay Area, playing his basketball at Marin Catholic (alma mater of Jared Goff)

- Sam Scholl is in his fourth year at San Diego, and his teams have had a few trends. They play at an above average pace, but haven't shot particularly well over the last two seasons. His squads also don't shoot too many threes, but tend to run teams off the three point line on defense

Keys to the Game

- Work the perimeter - Whether it's finding outside opportunities of their own or limiting those for San Diego, Cal has to be better from beyond the arc

- Find more beyond Shepherd - Jordan Shepherd was a bright spot in game one, but struggled in the second half of the UNLV game with a number of misses and turnovers. Now, he'll have to know when to defer to his teammates if Cal wants a truly balanced scoring effort.

- Sweep the leg - Cal's depth is going to be an asset for them moving into the season, but the Bears have to find their scoring threats and close out a game against an opponent that they can beat.