On Sunday at 12:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks, Cal women’s basketball will take on the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder. Cal comes into this game at 12-6 overall and 3-4 in the Pac-12 while Colorado comes in at 10-8 overall and 0-7 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Friday, Cal lost to Utah in Salt Lake City by a final score of 87-74. Megan Huff led the way for the Utes with 24 points and 9 rebounds while Kristine Anigwe led the way for the Golden Bears with 24 points and 15 rebounds.

RECAP: Cal falls to Utah in Salt Lake City

On Colorado: The Buffs are led by senior guard Kennedy Leonard, who is averaging 14.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game on 41.7% shooting from the field, 33.9% shooting from 3-point range, and 80.0% shooting from the foul line. Leonard is accompanied by three additional double digit scorers in junior guard Quinessa Caylao-Do (11.4 points), senior guard Alexis Robinson (11.1 points), and sophomore guard/forward Mya Hollingshed (10.7 points & 7.1 rebounds).

Despite being 0-7 in the Pac-12, Colorado has some talent and they’re playing like a team that is due for a win in the very near future. They lost by only 11 points to Stanford, 6 points to Arizona State, and 2 points to Arizona, so it’s just a matter of them figuring out how to finish games strong. If Cal’s not careful, they could be the first team that falls to them.

Keys to the game: For Cal the first thing they need to do is take advantage of their superior post play. While Colorado has some solid guard play, their front court is not particularly strong. Hollingshed is their best post player and I don’t know if she has what it takes to handle a player of Kristine Anigwe’s caliber. Alanna Smith of Stanford had a big night against Colorado on Friday (26 points & 6 rebounds) and Anigwe should look to have a similar outing. While Anigwe having a big game against Utah didn’t produce a win, the difference there is Utah had a really good post player to match her. Against Colorado, a dominant Anigwe should be much more effective.

A second key for Cal is to stay out of foul trouble. If Colorado is to win this game, one of the things they’ll need to do is get to the foul line (72.2%) and get Cal, especially Kristine Anigwe, in foul trouble. If Cal can keep their best players on the floor for most of the game and avoid serious foul trouble, they should win this game. They’re the more talented team with more weapons. Foul trouble is probably the biggest thing they have to worry about in this game.

Lastly, if Cal is to win this game, they need to take of the ball. This could be a key for every game, but against a team that you’re better than, playing a clean game is the best way to ensure an upset doesn’t happen. Gifting your opponents turnovers is a great way to make the game much closer than it should be. If Cal can turn the ball over 10 times or fewer, they’ll win with ease. If they have 15+ turnovers, odds are good we’re looking at a really tight game.