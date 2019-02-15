On Friday at 8:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks, Cal women’s basketball will take on USC at the Galen Center. Cal comes into this game at 14-9 overall and 5-7 in the Pac-12 while USC comes in at 14-9 overall and 4-8 in the Pac-12. This is the second meeting of the year between the two schools. Cal won in Berkeley 66-59 back on January 6.

Last time out: On Sunday, Cal lost to #7 Oregon State by a final score of 82-74. Destiny Slocum led the way for the Beavers with 26 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists while Kristine Anigwe finished with 31 points and 18 rebounds, breaking Cal’s all-time rebounding record after breaking the all-time scoring record against Oregon. Asha Thomas also broke Cal women’s basketball’s 3-point record.

On USC: The Trojans are led by Minyon Moore (14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, & 6.2 assists), Aliyah Mazyck (14.1 points), and Mariya Moore (12.8 points). The three of them do the bulk of the scoring for this Trojans team, having to deliver the goods every night they step on the floor. Mazyck missed some time earlier in the year, so it’s good for the Trojans to have her back.

As a team, the Trojans average 69.1 points per game while giving up 63.9 points per game. Their shooting numbers aren’t that great (41.7% from the field, 30.9% from 3-point range, and 67.3% from the foul line) while their opponents shoot better numbers overall (41.6% from the field, 34.1% from 3-point range, and 71.3% from the foul line). On top of that, the Trojans average a -1.5 rebounding differential per game. The one area where the Trojans really excel is forcing turnovers, averaging 9.0 steals per game.

Keys to the game: If Cal wants to win this game, the first thing they need to do is not let anyone go wild. Mariya Moore went off for 36 points against them last time, nearly getting the win all by herself. If Moore or someone else on this USC team has a big night like that, I don’t see Cal escaping with the win in a road environment.

Another area Cal needs to excel in is taking care of the ball. As was stated above, USC loves to force turnovers and get out in transition. That’s their biggest strength as a team. If Cal is able to prevent USC from forcing turnovers at a rate that they’re used to, they’ll take away a big part of USC’s game and make it tough for them to get the win.

Lastly, Kristine Anigwe needs to stay out of foul trouble. In their first meeting of the year, Anigwe fouled out with 4:50 to go, giving USC some life at the end. If Anigwe is able to avoid foul trouble, Cal should be able to walk out with a win. If she is on the bench due to foul trouble, USC will be in a position to make a move.