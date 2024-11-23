Preview: Cal faces Stanford in 127th Big Game

Despite rallying late, the Bears could not overcome the deficit, leaving fans and players alike frustrated with the missed opportunity.

The most recent loss to Syracuse, a 33-25 setback at home as double-digit favorites, places unexpectedly high stakes for their home finale. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza threw two costly interceptions in the first quarter, and the defense, typically a strength, failed to generate a single turnover or stop Syracuse’s potent passing attack.

Cal’s season started with promise, including an early road win against Auburn, but it has since turned into a gauntlet of narrow and frustrating defeats. The Bears have remained competitive in nearly every game, losing to Miami, Pitt, and Florida State by razor-thin margins, but the inability to close out tight contests has left them in a precarious position.

Stanford leads the historic series 65-50-11, but Cal has controlled the rivalry in recent years, winning the last three meetings including a 27-15 victory at Stanford last year.

The 127th Big Game between Cal and Stanford carries heightened importance this season as the Bears aim to secure bowl eligibility with a win in one of their final two games. Cal, sitting at 5-5 (1-5 ACC), faces a must-win scenario against the 3-7 (2-5 ACC) Cardinal in Berkeley, with the season finale looming against a formidable 13th-ranked and 9-1 SMU team on the road.

Stanford, meanwhile, enters the Big Game riding a wave of momentum after a stunning 38-35 upset over then-No. 19 Louisville. Quarterback Ashton Daniels delivered his best performance of the season with 298 passing yards and three touchdowns, while freshman receiver Emmett Mosley V emerged as a breakout star with 13 receptions for 168 yards and three scores.

However, the Cardinal’s defensive struggles remain glaring, as they rank last in the ACC in both scoring defense and total defense. Stanford’s secondary, in particular, has been vulnerable to big plays, allowing the most passing touchdowns in the conference.

For Cal, this game presents a critical opportunity to secure bowl eligibility. Mendoza, despite his inconsistency last week, is putting together a strong season with 2,705 passing yards and 13 touchdowns. The run game should also find opportunities in what may be its best matchup in a long time against a Stanford front that has struggled to contain opposing ground games.

Jaivian Thomas continues to have a strong season while Jaydn Ott is getting back on track after an injury-riddled junior campaign. On the defensive side, Cal’s ability to generate turnovers, led by Nohl Williams’ nation-leading seven interceptions, will prove pivotal in containing Stanford’s newfound offensive spark.

The stakes go beyond the rivalry itself. A victory would not only ensure Cal’s bowl eligibility but also provide a much-needed boost before the daunting season finale at SMU. For Stanford, the game offers a chance to derail a hated rival's postseason hopes while salvaging some pride in what has been a rebuilding season under former Cal quarterback Troy Taylor.

Without a doubt, the Cardinal got a wave of momentum few expected against Louisville. The added historical weight of the Big Game, one of college football’s most storied rivalries, ensures both teams will come out swinging. While Cal will open as 14 point favorites, and are better on paper, it’s not difficult to imagine this being a dramatic game.

After all, not many matchups between two teams without a winning record are sold out this late in the season.

“A lot of phenomenal players, a lot of pride involved for each institution,” Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said this week. “... We’ll talk about it each and every day. We have moments at the start of the team meeting, and we educated them. We talk about it, we have videos and we have some special guests that offer up their insight to the Big Game and what it means to them.”

Saturday, Cal will honor the 2004 team that was led to a 10-2 record and Holiday Bowl appearance by some of the program’s most famous alums of the last two decades including current New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

This game marks Cal’s final home appearance of the season, with 30 seniors set to be honored in a pregame ceremony. As the Bears look to retain the Stanford Axe for a fourth consecutive year, the stakes, emotions and history will converge in what promises to be a fiercely contested chapter in this century-old rivalry.